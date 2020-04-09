Finding Broncos: Marlon Davidson, DL, Auburn | How he Fits, Where he Goes

Measurements

Height: 6-foot-3

Weight: 303

Arms: 33 inches

Hands: 10 inches

Combine Results

40: 5.04 seconds

Bench Press (225 lbs): 21 reps

Stats

Sports-Reference.com

Pros

Has scheme & position versatility

Blocked three kicks in 2019

Can attack from two or three-point stance

Can set the edge

Is able to tie pass rush moves together

Good spin counter move

Very light feet

Good lateral agility

Can attack every gap with success

Very quick to counter inside if the opportunity presents itself

Has good hand usage

Changes his rush speed to catch blockers off-guard

Cons

Can get stalled by strong hands

Bit of a 'tweener' between edge & interior

Low snap count against the run

Went missing against powerful lines like Alabama

Balance is lacking

Not the fastest upfield as a rusher

Will be eyeing the ball & run into blockers without seeing them

Will lose the ball behind blockers & effort wanes

Interior size but lacking interior strength

Overview

There is a lot to like about Marlon Davidson and what he can bring to the table with his ability to attack both the inside and outside of the offensive line. He has the size of an interior defensive lineman, but his athleticism is so tremendous, it allows him to work well off the edge.

The one big issue is that Davidson doesn’t have the strength or power to hold up against run like you would hope with his size, whether on the edge or inside. He has good pass rush moves to get after the quarterback, but he is going to be limited to a pass-rusher role because of the concerns he has against the run.

Fit with Broncos

*See video above.

Grade: No. 55 overall prospect

Where he Goes: Round 2

