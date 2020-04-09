Mile High Huddle
Finding Broncos: Marlon Davidson, DL, Auburn | How he Fits, Where he Goes

Erick Trickel

Measurements

Height: 6-foot-3

Weight: 303

Arms: 33 inches

Hands: 10 inches

Combine Results

40: 5.04 seconds

Bench Press (225 lbs): 21 reps

Stats

Snip
Sports-Reference.com

Pros

  • Has scheme & position versatility
  • Blocked three kicks in 2019
  • Can attack from two or three-point stance
  • Can set the edge
  • Is able to tie pass rush moves together
  • Good spin counter move
  • Very light feet
  • Good lateral agility
  • Can attack every gap with success
  • Very quick to counter inside if the opportunity presents itself
  • Has good hand usage
  • Changes his rush speed to catch blockers off-guard

Cons

  • Can get stalled by strong hands
  • Bit of a 'tweener' between edge & interior
  • Low snap count against the run
  • Went missing against powerful lines like Alabama
  • Balance is lacking
  • Not the fastest upfield as a rusher
  • Will be eyeing the ball & run into blockers without seeing them
  • Will lose the ball behind blockers & effort wanes
  • Interior size but lacking interior strength

Overview

There is a lot to like about Marlon Davidson and what he can bring to the table with his ability to attack both the inside and outside of the offensive line. He has the size of an interior defensive lineman, but his athleticism is so tremendous, it allows him to work well off the edge. 

The one big issue is that Davidson doesn’t have the strength or power to hold up against run like you would hope with his size, whether on the edge or inside. He has good pass rush moves to get after the quarterback, but he is going to be limited to a pass-rusher role because of the concerns he has against the run.

Fit with Broncos

*See video above. 

Grade: No. 55 overall prospect

Where he Goes: Round 2

Follow Erick on Twitter @ErickTrickel and @MileHighHuddle. 

