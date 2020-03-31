Finding Broncos: Mekhi Becton, OT, Louisville | How he Fits, Where he Goes
Erick Trickel
Measurements
Height: 6-foot-7
Weight: 364
Arms: 35-5/8 inches
Hands: 10-3/4 inches
Combine Results
40: 5.1 seconds
Bench Press (225 lbs): 23 reps
Pros
- Size/athleticism combo is outstanding
- 7-foot wingspan
- Plenty of power in his body
- Moves surprisingly well for his size
- Very smooth
- Can wash out defenders
- Can use his sheer size & power to make up for technical deficiencies
- Has solid balance in his pass sets
- Can redirect rushers
- Recovery is very strong & relies on the length
- Heavy hands to shock rushers
- Limits lane size with sheer size
Cons
- Will need a strict weight regiment
- Will open up his sets early in the rep
- Will lean back before punching, opening up chance to get bowled over
- Quickness is limited
- Needs to become more aware of delayed blitz or twists
- Needs to learn to control blocks
- Use the length sooner
- Patience needs to be more present
- Needs to be taught how to use leverage
- Timing on blocks can use work
- Technique will need a lot of improvement
Overview
Impressive. Freak of nature. Goliath. Those are some words that have been used to describe Mekhi Becton. With his size, he shouldn’t move as well as he does, which makes him all that more enticing as a prospect.
Teams will need to be careful with his weight and make sure they monitor it to keep it right at the sweet spot it is. He still has a lot to learn with the finer points of being an offensive tackle, especially for the NFL where he won’t be able to rely on just size, strength, and athleticism.
Fit with Broncos
Becton’s fit with the Broncos is a bit messy. Denver needs tackle help, but if it takes a tackle early, it'll likely look at one that can play guard as well.
With Becton and his size, he would be at a major disadvantage playing guard in the NFL, limiting him to just tackle. If Denver had a need for a starting tackle, Becton would be a top option. But despite fan outcry, the Broncos just don’t see the need for a starting tackle internally.
Grade: No. 9 overall prospect
Where he Goes: Early Round 1
Follow Erick on Twitter @ErickTrickel and @MileHighHuddle.