Finding Broncos: Mekhi Becton, OT, Louisville | How he Fits, Where he Goes

Measurements

Height: 6-foot-7

Weight: 364

Arms: 35-5/8 inches

Hands: 10-3/4 inches

Combine Results

40: 5.1 seconds

Bench Press (225 lbs): 23 reps

Pros

Size/athleticism combo is outstanding

7-foot wingspan

Plenty of power in his body

Moves surprisingly well for his size

Very smooth

Can wash out defenders

Can use his sheer size & power to make up for technical deficiencies

Has solid balance in his pass sets

Can redirect rushers

Recovery is very strong & relies on the length

Heavy hands to shock rushers

Limits lane size with sheer size

Cons

Will need a strict weight regiment

Will open up his sets early in the rep

Will lean back before punching, opening up chance to get bowled over

Quickness is limited

Needs to become more aware of delayed blitz or twists

Needs to learn to control blocks

Use the length sooner

Patience needs to be more present

Needs to be taught how to use leverage

Timing on blocks can use work

Technique will need a lot of improvement

Overview

Impressive. Freak of nature. Goliath. Those are some words that have been used to describe Mekhi Becton. With his size, he shouldn’t move as well as he does, which makes him all that more enticing as a prospect.

Teams will need to be careful with his weight and make sure they monitor it to keep it right at the sweet spot it is. He still has a lot to learn with the finer points of being an offensive tackle, especially for the NFL where he won’t be able to rely on just size, strength, and athleticism.

Fit with Broncos

Becton’s fit with the Broncos is a bit messy. Denver needs tackle help, but if it takes a tackle early, it'll likely look at one that can play guard as well.

With Becton and his size, he would be at a major disadvantage playing guard in the NFL, limiting him to just tackle. If Denver had a need for a starting tackle, Becton would be a top option. But despite fan outcry, the Broncos just don’t see the need for a starting tackle internally.

Grade: No. 9 overall prospect

Where he Goes: Early Round 1

