Finding Broncos: Neville Gallimore, DL, Oklahoma | How he Fits, Where he Goes

Measurements

Height: 6-foot-2

Weight: 304

Arms: 32-3/4 inches

Hands: 9-5/8 inches

Combine Results

40: 4.79 seconds

Bench Press (225 lbs): 23 reps

3-Cone: 7.97 seconds

20-Yard Shuttle: 5.01 seconds

Stats

Sports-Reference.com

Pros

Ceiling is still far away

Good quickness off the snap

Always working to better his rep

Hustles no matter where the play is going

Motor never cools

Uses a spin move to try & restart his rush when stalled

Hands are active

Has pop into contact

Can force himself through blockers

Works to find his rush lane and to open it up

What happens next for the Broncos in the draft? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our free newsletter and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!

Cons

Must lower the pad level

Coordination is a mess

Needs more control as a rusher

Hands are inconsistent

Allows blockers into his chest

Needs to create & use momentum as a rusher

Far too many times on the ground

Contact balance isn’t there

Rigid mover

Struggles to change direction, leading to missed sacks

Struggles to anchor against drive blocks

Overview

Neville Gallimore is an impressive athlete on the interior of the defensive line but there are a lot of concerns that teams have to be wary about. He is still a bit raw as a prospect, so improving his pad level, balance, and hands will be a must for NFL teams.

If a team can completely weaponize the athleticism Gallimore possesses, he can turn into a really good interior pass rusher for teams. His ceiling is high, but it's going to take work and the right scheme as well to really make Gallimore work.

Fit with Broncos

While Gallimore could end up as a solid 5-technique in the NFL, his best spot may be as a 3-tech where his athleticism can be used to whip up on interior blockers. The Broncos do use a lot of sub-package rushers, which Gallimore does fit with.

All of which combine to make him a solid scheme fit. Ideally, though, the Broncos need to find a stout 5-tech that can step in at 3-tech when needed, instead of the other way around, like Gallimore is.

Grade: No. 67 overall prospect

Where he Goes: Round 2

Follow Erick on Twitter @ErickTrickel and @MileHighHuddle.