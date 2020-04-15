Finding Broncos: Neville Gallimore, DL, Oklahoma | How he Fits, Where he Goes
Erick Trickel
Measurements
Height: 6-foot-2
Weight: 304
Arms: 32-3/4 inches
Hands: 9-5/8 inches
Combine Results
40: 4.79 seconds
Bench Press (225 lbs): 23 reps
3-Cone: 7.97 seconds
20-Yard Shuttle: 5.01 seconds
Stats
Pros
- Ceiling is still far away
- Good quickness off the snap
- Always working to better his rep
- Hustles no matter where the play is going
- Motor never cools
- Uses a spin move to try & restart his rush when stalled
- Hands are active
- Has pop into contact
- Can force himself through blockers
- Works to find his rush lane and to open it up
Cons
- Must lower the pad level
- Coordination is a mess
- Needs more control as a rusher
- Hands are inconsistent
- Allows blockers into his chest
- Needs to create & use momentum as a rusher
- Far too many times on the ground
- Contact balance isn’t there
- Rigid mover
- Struggles to change direction, leading to missed sacks
- Struggles to anchor against drive blocks
Overview
Neville Gallimore is an impressive athlete on the interior of the defensive line but there are a lot of concerns that teams have to be wary about. He is still a bit raw as a prospect, so improving his pad level, balance, and hands will be a must for NFL teams.
If a team can completely weaponize the athleticism Gallimore possesses, he can turn into a really good interior pass rusher for teams. His ceiling is high, but it's going to take work and the right scheme as well to really make Gallimore work.
Fit with Broncos
While Gallimore could end up as a solid 5-technique in the NFL, his best spot may be as a 3-tech where his athleticism can be used to whip up on interior blockers. The Broncos do use a lot of sub-package rushers, which Gallimore does fit with.
All of which combine to make him a solid scheme fit. Ideally, though, the Broncos need to find a stout 5-tech that can step in at 3-tech when needed, instead of the other way around, like Gallimore is.
Grade: No. 67 overall prospect
Where he Goes: Round 2
Follow Erick on Twitter @ErickTrickel and @MileHighHuddle.