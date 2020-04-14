Mile High Huddle
Finding Broncos: Nick Harris, C, Washington | How he Fits, Where he Goes

Erick Trickel

Measurements

Height: 6-foot-1

Weight: 302

Arms: 32-1/8 inches

Hands: 9-3/4 inches

Combine Results

40: 5.1 seconds

Bench Press (225 lbs): 20 reps

Vertical Jump: 29.5 inches

Broad Jump: 103 inches

Pros

  • Size is decent for the NFL but the athleticism is there
  • Lateral movement ability is elite
  • Has grit as a blocker
  • Determined to finish his blocks
  • Excellent execution on double teams
  • Has the speed to stay in front of the ball-carrier to the edge
  • Has strong hands for a good punch
  • Climbs quickly to the second level
  • Has a good radar to find defenders to block
  • Takes the proper angles to cut off defenders
  • Has really good body control
  • Keeps his center of gravity low
  • Uses leverage very well
  • Anchor is decent
  • Sound technician

Cons

  • Anchor is solid but doesn’t hold up
  • Limited to zone-scheme center only
  • Will need to be on time with snaps
  • Build isn’t ideal
  • Lacks the power to drive-block
  • Will hold when he can’t get proper positioning
  • Lands his punch high a little more often than desired

Overview

There are traits to like when it comes to Nick Harris, but his limitation in scheme will minimize his NFL suitors, and being a center only cuts that list of potential landing spots down even more. Due to the lack of interest, as a result, he may end up a day-three pick despite being one of the better center prospects in the class. 

Harris' technique and athleticism are great traits to have, but the NFL wants versatility on their offensive line and Harris just doesn’t have that. His lack of power is also going to be a concern for NFL teams.

Fit with Broncos

*See video above.

Grade: No. 73 overall prospect

Where he Goes: Round 4

Follow Erick on Twitter @ErickTrickel and @MileHighHuddle. 

