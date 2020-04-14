Finding Broncos: Nick Harris, C, Washington | How he Fits, Where he Goes

Measurements

Height: 6-foot-1

Weight: 302

Arms: 32-1/8 inches

Hands: 9-3/4 inches

Combine Results

40: 5.1 seconds

Bench Press (225 lbs): 20 reps

Vertical Jump: 29.5 inches

Broad Jump: 103 inches

Pros

Size is decent for the NFL but the athleticism is there

Lateral movement ability is elite

Has grit as a blocker

Determined to finish his blocks

Excellent execution on double teams

Has the speed to stay in front of the ball-carrier to the edge

Has strong hands for a good punch

Climbs quickly to the second level

Has a good radar to find defenders to block

Takes the proper angles to cut off defenders

Has really good body control

Keeps his center of gravity low

Uses leverage very well

Anchor is decent

Sound technician

Cons

Anchor is solid but doesn’t hold up

Limited to zone-scheme center only

Will need to be on time with snaps

Build isn’t ideal

Lacks the power to drive-block

Will hold when he can’t get proper positioning

Lands his punch high a little more often than desired

Overview

There are traits to like when it comes to Nick Harris, but his limitation in scheme will minimize his NFL suitors, and being a center only cuts that list of potential landing spots down even more. Due to the lack of interest, as a result, he may end up a day-three pick despite being one of the better center prospects in the class.

Harris' technique and athleticism are great traits to have, but the NFL wants versatility on their offensive line and Harris just doesn’t have that. His lack of power is also going to be a concern for NFL teams.

Fit with Broncos

Grade: No. 73 overall prospect

Where he Goes: Round 4

