Finding Broncos: Prince Tega Wanogho, OT, Auburn | How he Fits, Where he Goes

Measurements

Height: 6-foot-5 (57th percentile)

Weight: 308 (38th %)

Arms: 33-1/2 inches (44th %)

Hands: 10-3/8 inches (79th %)

Combine Results

*Did not participate.

Pros

Smooth climber to the second level

Has the athleticism for the NFL

Has flexible ankles

Can drop into an anchor with ease

Has good bend

Elite Agility

Can adjust his positioning when engaged

Has loose hips

Really good recovery talent

Can get solid power to drive as a blocker

Has excellent lateral athleticism

Has good range as a blocker

Doesn’t give up the edge against speed

Has a good punch with that can load & fire quickly

Uses his hands to break engagements

Uses his hands to create balance issues for defenders

Cons

Arms aren’t quite desired length

Footwork is good, but needs to be cleaned up

Can get long-armed by lengthy defenders

Predictable pass blocker

Long-striding blocker that causes balance problems

Hand placement is inconsistent

Lacks sustainable hand strength

Doesn’t have much pop on re-engagement

Lacks body control as a blocker

Struggles with sustaining blocks

Overview

Prince Tega Wanogho is a very gifted athlete at tackle that has good size and traits that can be molded. The issue is, he is very raw with his technique and footwork that is going to see him take a lot of time to develop. Some teams are going to be driven away with his arm length as it is below the NFL's preferred threshold of 34 inches.

Whatever team ends up drafting him would need to have tackles already in place to where they can sit PTW as depth and let him develop, or that team will need to be willing to deal with some really rough play as he grows and adjusts. Medicals are also a concern here.

Fit with Broncos

The fit with the Broncos would really depend on where PTW falls and how the medicals checked out. Denver is ready to roll with Garett Bolles and Ja’Wuan James as their starting tackles, but they need someone to develop to be part of the future at the position.

While PTW is raw, Mike Munchak is one of the best O-line coaches in the NFL and if any coach can develop this prospect, it is him. PTW is a fit that cold make a lot of sense for Denver, but it will depend on a couple of factors for it to happen.

Grade: No. 53 overall prospect

Where he Goes: Round 2

