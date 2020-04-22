Finding Broncos: Prince Tega Wanogho, OT, Auburn | How he Fits, Where he Goes
Erick Trickel
Measurements
Height: 6-foot-5 (57th percentile)
Weight: 308 (38th %)
Arms: 33-1/2 inches (44th %)
Hands: 10-3/8 inches (79th %)
Combine Results
*Did not participate.
Pros
- Smooth climber to the second level
- Has the athleticism for the NFL
- Has flexible ankles
- Can drop into an anchor with ease
- Has good bend
- Elite Agility
- Can adjust his positioning when engaged
- Has loose hips
- Really good recovery talent
- Can get solid power to drive as a blocker
- Has excellent lateral athleticism
- Has good range as a blocker
- Doesn’t give up the edge against speed
- Has a good punch with that can load & fire quickly
- Uses his hands to break engagements
- Uses his hands to create balance issues for defenders
Cons
- Arms aren’t quite desired length
- Footwork is good, but needs to be cleaned up
- Can get long-armed by lengthy defenders
- Predictable pass blocker
- Long-striding blocker that causes balance problems
- Hand placement is inconsistent
- Lacks sustainable hand strength
- Doesn’t have much pop on re-engagement
- Lacks body control as a blocker
- Struggles with sustaining blocks
Overview
Prince Tega Wanogho is a very gifted athlete at tackle that has good size and traits that can be molded. The issue is, he is very raw with his technique and footwork that is going to see him take a lot of time to develop. Some teams are going to be driven away with his arm length as it is below the NFL's preferred threshold of 34 inches.
Whatever team ends up drafting him would need to have tackles already in place to where they can sit PTW as depth and let him develop, or that team will need to be willing to deal with some really rough play as he grows and adjusts. Medicals are also a concern here.
Fit with Broncos
The fit with the Broncos would really depend on where PTW falls and how the medicals checked out. Denver is ready to roll with Garett Bolles and Ja’Wuan James as their starting tackles, but they need someone to develop to be part of the future at the position.
While PTW is raw, Mike Munchak is one of the best O-line coaches in the NFL and if any coach can develop this prospect, it is him. PTW is a fit that cold make a lot of sense for Denver, but it will depend on a couple of factors for it to happen.
Grade: No. 53 overall prospect
Where he Goes: Round 2
