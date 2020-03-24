Finding Broncos: Derrick Brown, DL, Auburn | How he Fits, Where he Goes

Measurements

Height: 6-foot-5

Weight: 326

Arms: 34-1/4 inches

Hands: 9 inches

Combine Results

40: 5.16 seconds

Bench Press (225 lbs): 28 reps

Vertical Jump: 27 inches

Broad Jump: 108 inches

3-Cone: 8.22 seconds

20-Yard Shuttle: 4.79 seconds

Stats

Pros

Elite combination of size, strength & athleticism

Instant off the snap

Can play anywhere on D-line with his athleticism & quickness

Doesn’t let blockers redirect his attack

Motor runs 100%

Club move is elite

Can eat up plenty of space for LBs

Urgency in his attack

Plenty of power to drive blockers back

Engages with power to pop blockers on contact

Good agility to get blockers wide

Rushes with a plan in mind

Determined every play to get to the ball

Upper body power to lift blockers onto their heels

Uses leverage to his advantage when pad level is low

Controls the middle of the line with power & smarts

Blockers struggle to recover with his relentless attack

Cons

Could get lower with his pad level

Can play too far forward creating balance issues

A little tight in the hips

Could be a little quicker with pass rush moves

Upper & lower body need to attack in sync

Overview

Derrick Brown is the best defensive lineman in this draft class because of his combination of size, athleticism, and power. He offers up the versatility to play in any kind of defensive front and can line up as multiple techniques.

While there are some cons to his game, the flaws can be worked on and coached up, plus what he offers far outweighs them. Brown's decision to return to school paid off as he is a top-5 player in this year’s draft class.

The versatility Brown brings is a big boost to his overall value. He can beat blockers in multiple ways, or just drop, anchor, and shut down the push for the running game. This is one of the cleaner prospects I have ever scouted.

Fit with Broncos

Grade: Top-10

Where he Goes: Top-10

