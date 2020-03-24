Mile High Huddle
Top Stories
News
Film
Draft

Finding Broncos: Derrick Brown, DL, Auburn | How he Fits, Where he Goes

Erick Trickel

Measurements

Height: 6-foot-5

Weight: 326

Arms: 34-1/4 inches

Hands: 9 inches

Combine Results

40: 5.16 seconds

Bench Press (225 lbs): 28 reps

Vertical Jump: 27 inches

Broad Jump: 108 inches

3-Cone: 8.22 seconds

20-Yard Shuttle: 4.79 seconds

Stats

Snip

Pros

  • Elite combination of size, strength & athleticism
  • Instant off the snap
  • Can play anywhere on D-line with his athleticism & quickness
  • Doesn’t let blockers redirect his attack
  • Motor runs 100%
  • Club move is elite
  • Can eat up plenty of space for LBs
  • Urgency in his attack
  • Plenty of power to drive blockers back
  • Engages with power to pop blockers on contact
  • Good agility to get blockers wide
  • Rushes with a plan in mind
  • Determined every play to get to the ball
  • Upper body power to lift blockers onto their heels
  • Uses leverage to his advantage when pad level is low
  • Controls the middle of the line with power & smarts
  • Blockers struggle to recover with his relentless attack

Cons

  • Could get lower with his pad level
  • Can play too far forward creating balance issues
  • A little tight in the hips
  • Could be a little quicker with pass rush moves
  • Upper & lower body need to attack in sync

Overview

Derrick Brown is the best defensive lineman in this draft class because of his combination of size, athleticism, and power. He offers up the versatility to play in any kind of defensive front and can line up as multiple techniques. 

While there are some cons to his game, the flaws can be worked on and coached up, plus what he offers far outweighs them. Brown's decision to return to school paid off as he is a top-5 player in this year’s draft class. 

The versatility Brown brings is a big boost to his overall value. He can beat blockers in multiple ways, or just drop, anchor, and shut down the push for the running game. This is one of the cleaner prospects I have ever scouted.

Fit with Broncos

*See video above

Grade: Top-10

Where he Goes: Top-10

Follow Erick on Twitter @ErickTrickel and @MileHighHuddle. 

Comments (1)
BleedOrange
BleedOrange

@ErickTrickel if they can't get Brown or Kinlaw in Rd 1, what do you think of taking Raekwan Davis at 46?

