Scouting Report Reveals Ideal Vic Fangio CB for Broncos

Finding Broncos scouts the 2021 NFL draft class to find the best Mile High fits. What's the scoop on Eric Stokes and how would he fit in Denver?

Measurables

Height: 6-foot-11

Weight: 185 pounds

Stats

Pros

Some of the best vision of all the CBs in this class

One of the more scheme-versatile players

Really good ball skills

Has toughness to hang in there no matter how physical a WR is

Doesn’t give up on routes and almost always attacks the catch point

Length is good enough for NFL and he has good flexibility

Snakes around WRs to attack the catch point

Will bring it as a run defender and as a tackler

High football IQ

Knows how to pass off WRs in zone coverages and read WRs when mirroring in man coverage

Click and close is solid

Hips loose enough to be fluid to come down as an attacker

Cons

Versatile traits, but not the best of athlete

Has a bad habit of getting very handsy, especially deeper the routes

Probably limited to a boundary-only CB because athleticism isn’t there to handle nickel duties

Can go overboard with his physicality both in coverage and as a run defender

Aggressiveness could open him up to flags beyond the grabby hands

Ball skills were much improved this past season but were rough previously

Can be over-aggressive when jumping routes and leave himself open to get beat over the top

Overview

Stokes is a scheme-versatile cornerback who projects to the boundary only, with the traits to work either side. There is some cornerback-one potential, but he might be best suited as the No. 2 spot opposite to take advantage of added opportunities.

Fit With Broncos

The concern with Stokes' overaggressiveness probably will lead to teams giving him consistent help over the top and shade safeties his way. The physicality he brings and his solid technical base is going to really appeal to a coach like Vic Fangio.

Grade: Round 1

Where he Goes: Round 1/Early Round 2

