Scouting Report Reveals Ideal Vic Fangio CB for Broncos

Finding Broncos: Scouting Georgia CB Eric Stokes

Finding Broncos scouts the 2021 NFL draft class to find the best Mile High fits. What's the scoop on Eric Stokes and how would he fit in Denver?
Author:
Publish date:

Welcome to Finding Broncos, our annual prospect-by-prospect series deep-diving on the coming NFL draft class. The scouting continues with LSU linebacker Jabril Cox, a prospect the Denver Broncos might have some interest in due to his coverage chops and upside.

Measurables

  • Height: 6-foot-11
  • Weight: 185 pounds

Stats

Snip

Pros

  • Some of the best vision of all the CBs in this class
  • One of the more scheme-versatile players
  • Really good ball skills
  • Has toughness to hang in there no matter how physical a WR is
  • Doesn’t give up on routes and almost always attacks the catch point
  • Length is good enough for NFL and he has good flexibility
  • Snakes around WRs to attack the catch point
  • Will bring it as a run defender and as a tackler
  • High football IQ 
  • Knows how to pass off WRs in zone coverages and read WRs when mirroring in man coverage
  • Click and close is solid 
  • Hips loose enough to be fluid to come down as an attacker

Cons

  • Versatile traits, but not the best of athlete
  • Has a bad habit of getting very handsy, especially deeper the routes
  • Probably limited to a boundary-only CB because  athleticism isn’t there to handle nickel duties
  • Can go overboard with his physicality both in coverage and as a run defender
  • Aggressiveness could open him up to flags beyond the grabby hands
  • Ball skills were much improved this past season but were rough previously
  • Can be over-aggressive when jumping routes and leave himself open to get beat over the top

Overview

Stokes is a scheme-versatile cornerback who projects to the boundary only, with the traits to work either side. There is some cornerback-one potential, but he might be best suited as the No. 2 spot opposite to take advantage of added opportunities. 

Fit With Broncos

The concern with Stokes' overaggressiveness probably will lead to teams giving him consistent help over the top and shade safeties his way. The physicality he brings and his solid technical base is going to really appeal to a coach like Vic Fangio. 

Grade: Round 1

Where he Goes: Round 1/Early Round 2

Auburn Tigers wide receiver Kobe Hudson (5) makes a catch behind Georgia Bulldogs defensive back Eric Stokes (27) during the second half at Sanford Stadium.
