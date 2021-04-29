Finding Broncos: Scouting Michigan LB Cameron McGrone

Finding Broncos scouts the 2021 NFL draft class to find the best Mile High fits. What's the scoop on Cameron McGrone and how would he fit in Denver?

Welcome to Finding Broncos, our annual prospect-by-prospect series deep-diving on the coming NFL draft class. The scouting continues with Michigan linebacker Cameron McGrone, a talented prospect but can he fit with the Denver Broncos?

Measurables

Height : 6-foot-0

: 6-foot-0 Weight: 234 pounds

Pro Day Results

Hands : 9-2/8 inches

: 9-2/8 inches Wingspan : 77-4/8 inches

: 77-4/8 inches Arm Length: 32-1/8 inches

Stats

Pros

Excellent blitzer

Position versatility

Great read-and-react player

Scrapes well

Clean tackler

High upside as a coverage linebacker

Hits landmarks with ease

Solid recovery and closing speed

Fluid enough in man coverage

Gap integrity and assignment-sound player

Cons

Torn ACL vs. Rutgers ended his 2020 season

Over-aggressiveness tends to get him out of position at times

Doesn’t disengage well

Needs to add some bulk

Poor pursuit angles at times

Not a thumper, but physical enough

Needs to develop counter moves as a pass rusher off the edge

Can get lost in zone coverage

Overview

An aggressive linebacker with a physical mindset that does his best work coming downhill, McGrone has a versatile skill-set that a lot of teams are going to find intriguing. Michigan used McGrone in a multitude of different ways, including as a pass rusher off the edge and in man and zone coverages.

McGrone does nicely shooting gaps in the running game and scraping through the trash. His best skill-set is his closing speed when he identifies what is going on in front of him, but his overaggressive mindset will get him out of position at times and leave running lanes open in the area he vacated.

Most of the time, McGrone has good gap integrity and sticks to his assignments, but there are times that he misreads the play and attacks the wrong gap as well. In coverage, McGrone has enough athleticism to hang in man coverage against tight ends and running backs out of the backfield, but there are times that he can get lost in zone coverage and allow massive chunks of separation.

His hips are a little stiff as well, and he is much better in turn-and-run situations than in a true backpedal where he has to click and close on the ball. One of his biggest flaws is that while he has a physical and aggressive mindset, he lacks the true size to be a physical thumper in the running game.

McGrone comes downhill hard and sets up well, but he lacks some pop as a tackler in space and doesn’t separate from blocks well when a lineman gets his hands on him. Adding about 10 pounds to his frame will definitely help there. He also needs to work on some hand fighting techniques at the next level, but there is a solid foundation and mental makeup to start with.

Fit with Broncos

With coverage ability being a big key for linebackers in Vic Fangio’s defense, McGrone makes some sense. His versatile skill-set translates well and when Fangio dials up pressure schemes, he often brings his linebackers in the A gaps. That’s where McGrone is at his best, and he’s more than likely an upgrade over Josey Jewell in coverage with higher athletic upside.

If the Broncos can get McGrone in the fourth or fifth round and the medical checks are clean, he'd make a lot of sense for Denver. The need is there to improve the depth and possibly upgrade over Jewell, and McGrone has enough upside to be that kind of a player in this defense.

Grade: Round 3

Where he Goes: Round 3

