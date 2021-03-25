Finding Broncos: Dazz Newsome | WR | North Carolina

Finding Broncos scouts the 2021 NFL draft class to find the best Mile High fits. What's the scoop on Dazz Newsome and how would he fit in Denver?

Welcome to Finding Broncos, our annual prospect-by-prospect series deep-diving on the coming NFL draft class. The scouting continues with North Carolina wideout Dazz Newsome.

Measurables

Height: 5-foot-11

Weight: 190 pounds

Stats

Pros

First and foremost are the hands which are clean and pluck the ball out of the air

Versatility to work in the slot or the boundary though he may be better as a slot receiver in the NFL

Limited route tree but knows how to stack defenders especially on deeper routes, and sustains them on the hip

Type of WR you look to create touches for as he is so dangerous after the catch

Great last-second burst to get immediate separation for a clean catch point

Can quickly transition to ball-carrier mentality after securing the catch

Tough over the middle and when he can’t shake defenders, he doesn’t back down at the catch point

A threat whenever he has the ball and can even work as a returner.

Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

Cons

Routes need to be developed as North Carolina didn't emphasize/teach the route tree

Due to limited press-coverage exposure from the slot, there is little idea as to what his release looks like inside

Drops a pass now and then which always seem to stem from his desire to transition from WR to runner before securing the ball

Little anticipation to his game as a route runner, returner, or after the catch

Needs to hone his anticipation to make him an even more dangerous weapon

Overview

Newsome thrived with manufactured touches in college, but he has enough separation ability to not require it in the NFL. His route running is very much a work in progress and the issues largely stem from having such a limited route tree at North Carolina.

What versatility Newsome brings to a team with his position and ability as a returner adds a lot of value. He can contribute early on in his career, but might not get close to his ceiling until Year 3 or 4.

Fit with Broncos

For the most part, Denver is pretty set at wide receiver, but what Newsome brings would be of immense value on Day 3. Denver has shown its ability to develop receivers based on Courtland Sutton's Year 1 to Year 2 jump, and how Tim Patrick has grown.

Pairing him with WRs coach Zach Azzanni would be an ideal situation for Newsome. Also, with Newsome's route running limitations, having Jerry Jeudy to watch and study in-person would be an added benefit. Having pretty reliable hands would also be welcomed by the Broncos after both Jeudy and KJ Hamler were near the bottom of the NFL with their drop percentages last year.

Grade: Round 5

Where he Goes: Round 4

