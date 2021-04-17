Finding Broncos: Scouting Ohio State LB Pete Werner

Finding Broncos scouts the 2021 NFL draft class to find the best Mile High fits. What's the scoop on Pete Werner and how would he fit in Denver?

Welcome to Finding Broncos, our annual prospect-by-prospect series deep-diving on the coming NFL draft class. The scouting continues with Ohio State off-ball linebacker Pete Werner, a talented prospect but does he fit the Denver Broncos?

Measurables

Height: 6 foot 3

6 foot 3 Weight: 242 pounds

Stats

Pros

Is a reliable tackler and will miss very few attempts.

Has a very high football IQ and understanding of positioning as well as a great ability to break down plays as they develop.

Comes downhill into the gaps with plenty of force to jolt blockers.

Does extremely well working sideline to sideline against the run.

Can work in short and shallow zones and underneath routes in man coverage.

Has the leadership qualities and the voice the be the guy with the green dot.

Really excelled as a tack linebacker, taking on blocks and working shorter coverages.

Has good scheme versatility.

Cons

Can get overaggressive with his play from overconfidence in his reads.

What kind of athlete is he and how reliable in deeper coverages can he be?

Little tight in the hip and can be caught on change of direction moves.

Has limited upside in coverage because of athletic limitations.

Not very good or smooth moving laterally.

His role versatility isn’t great because of the athletic limitations.

Overview

Werner is a high football IQ linebacker that can work in certain coverages but is much better coming downhill against the run. He has the physical nature and technique to take on blocks and shed them to make a play on the ball carrier.

When it comes to coverage, the more he has to rely on his athleticism, which is limiting, the worse you will see from him.

Fit with Broncos

Werner is a better version of Josey Jewell when it comes to their run defense, but their play in coverage is similar with the same limitations. Werner isn’t athletic enough to be a coverage answer, especially in a division with Travis Kelce and Darren Waller.

Denver need to better their coverage play more than their run defense from the position. Werner can make a lot more sense if they move on from both Jewell and Alexander Johnson and get a coverage counterpart.

Grade: Round 4

Where he goes: Round 3

