Finding Broncos: Jermar Jefferson | RB | Oregon State

Finding Broncos scouts the 2021 NFL draft class to find the best Mile High fits. What's the scoop on Jermar Jefferson and how would he fit in Denver?

Welcome to Finding Broncos, our annual prospect-by-prospect series deep-diving on the coming NFL draft class. The scouting continues with Oregon State running back Jermar Jefferson, a prospect the Denver Broncos might have some interest in due to Phillip Lindsay's departure.

Measurables

Height: 5-foot-9

Weight: 215 pounds

Stats

Pros

Versatility in what he brings to an offense

Can contribute as a receiver, runner, and in multiple schemes

Vision is outstanding and comes off very predictive of where defenders will be leading to big gains

Explosion makes him dangerous when in space and can really punish a defense if they miss a tackle

Has shown great balance but lacks the consistency there to call it elite.

Vision and cutability can work in multiple schemes though best suited to outside zone

Almost no concerns when it comes to ball security coming out of college

Soobum Im-USA TODAY Sports

Cons

Balance consistency is an issue and if improved, he could bounce through contact better for bigger runs

Ball security wasn’t an issue, but if he doesn’t secure the ball with both hands in the NFL, it could become one

Not be the bell-cow back but he can be the lead horse in a stable

Not much power to his game, so he won't plow through defenders

Strength issues show up as a blocker, but you want him out as a receiver anyway

Overview

Jefferson has all the tools to be an excellent outside-zone running back, but he isn’t limited to just that scheme. He does need to go to a team that will use him as part of a stable, where he looks to be most effective.

Keeping him fresh and able to maximize the explosive playmaking ability is a must when it comes to Jefferson.

Fit With Broncos

Jefferson's vision is enough to work with the inside zone the Broncos currently run under Pat Shurmur, and they do have some pieces for a stable of backs this year already. With Jefferson, he would need to work on the balance to really be effective with the Broncos on those inside-zone runs where the back can get pin-balled around.

Jefferson has the versatility to be effective, despite the scheme being somewhat of an issue.

Grade: Round 4

Where he Goes: Round 4

