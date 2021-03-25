HomeNewsFilmDraftGamedayMHH InsidersSI.com
Search

Finding Broncos: Jermar Jefferson | RB | Oregon State

Finding Broncos scouts the 2021 NFL draft class to find the best Mile High fits. What's the scoop on Jermar Jefferson and how would he fit in Denver?
Author:
Publish date:

Welcome to Finding Broncos, our annual prospect-by-prospect series deep-diving on the coming NFL draft class. The scouting continues with Oregon State running back Jermar Jefferson, a prospect the Denver Broncos might have some interest in due to Phillip Lindsay's departure. 

Measurables

  • Height: 5-foot-9
  • Weight: 215 pounds

Stats

Snip

Pros

  • Versatility in what he brings to an offense
  • Can contribute as a receiver, runner, and in multiple schemes
  • Vision is outstanding and comes off very predictive of where defenders will be leading to big gains 
  • Explosion makes him dangerous when in space and can really punish a defense if they miss a tackle
  • Has shown great balance but lacks the consistency there to call it elite.  
  • Vision and cutability can work in multiple schemes though best suited to outside zone
  • Almost no concerns when it comes to ball security coming out of college
Oregon State Beavers running back Jermar Jefferson (6) runs the ball for a touchdown against the California Golden Bears during the first half at Reser Stadium.

Cons

  • Balance consistency is an issue and if improved, he could bounce through contact better for bigger runs
  • Ball security wasn’t an issue, but if he doesn’t secure the ball with both hands in the NFL, it could become one 
  • Not be the bell-cow back but he can be the lead horse in a stable
  • Not much power to his game, so he won't plow through defenders
  • Strength issues show up as a blocker, but you want him out as a receiver anyway

Overview

Jefferson has all the tools to be an excellent outside-zone running back, but he isn’t limited to just that scheme. He does need to go to a team that will use him as part of a stable, where he looks to be most effective. 

Keeping him fresh and able to maximize the explosive playmaking ability is a must when it comes to Jefferson.

Fit With Broncos

Jefferson's vision is enough to work with the inside zone the Broncos currently run under Pat Shurmur, and they do have some pieces for a stable of backs this year already. With Jefferson, he would need to work on the balance to really be effective with the Broncos on those inside-zone runs where the back can get pin-balled around. 

Jefferson has the versatility to be effective, despite the scheme being somewhat of an issue.

Grade: Round 4

Where he Goes: Round 4

Follow Erick on Twitter @ErickTrickel.

Follow Mile High Huddle on Twitter and Facebook.

Subscribe to Mile High Huddle on YouTube for daily Broncos live-stream podcasts!

North Carolina Tar Heels wide receiver Dazz Newsome (5) misses a reception against Texas A&M Aggies defensive back Antonio Johnson (27) during the second half at Hard Rock Stadium.
Draft

Finding Broncos: Dazz Newsome | WR | North Carolina

Oregon State Beavers running back Jermar Jefferson (6) runs the ball for a touchdown against the California Golden Bears during the first half at Reser Stadium.
Draft

Finding Broncos: Jermar Jefferson | RB | Oregon State

Alabama Crimson Tide defensive lineman Christian Barmore (58) celebrates his sack on Western Carolina Catamounts quarterback Tyrie Adams (12) during the second quarter at Bryant-Denny Stadium.
Draft

Broncos Draft Fits: 3 Day 2 Defensive Tackles to Monitor

George Paton, Ronald Darby, Mike Boone
News

Broncos' Salary Cap Update After Wave 1 of Free Agency

Lloyd Cushenberry, Dalton Risner, Elijah Wilkinson, Graham Glasgow
News

Broncos Lose Four In-House Free Agents After Signing With Outside Teams

Denver Broncos quarterback Drew Lock (3) reacts to a penalty not called in the second quarter against the Oakland Raiders at Empower Field at Mile High.
News

Broncos Slammed by Good Morning Football Host After Impressive Free-Agency Haul

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (2) runs the ball against Dallas Cowboys defensive end Aldon Smith (58) in the first quarter at AT&T Stadium.
News

Rumor: Vic Fangio Could 'Reunite' With Recently-Cut OLB Aldon Smith

Denver Broncos quarterback Drew Lock (3) warms up before game against the Buffalo Bills at Empower Field at Mile High.
News

NFL Insider Updates Broncos' True Opinion of Drew Lock Entering Year 3

Chicago Bears cornerback Kyle Fuller (23) puts his hands up after a play during the first quarter against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field.
News

Broncos' New CB Kyle Fuller Relishing Opportunity to Work With Vic Fangio Again