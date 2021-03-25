Finding Broncos: Jermar Jefferson | RB | Oregon State
Welcome to Finding Broncos, our annual prospect-by-prospect series deep-diving on the coming NFL draft class. The scouting continues with Oregon State running back Jermar Jefferson, a prospect the Denver Broncos might have some interest in due to Phillip Lindsay's departure.
Measurables
- Height: 5-foot-9
- Weight: 215 pounds
Stats
Pros
- Versatility in what he brings to an offense
- Can contribute as a receiver, runner, and in multiple schemes
- Vision is outstanding and comes off very predictive of where defenders will be leading to big gains
- Explosion makes him dangerous when in space and can really punish a defense if they miss a tackle
- Has shown great balance but lacks the consistency there to call it elite.
- Vision and cutability can work in multiple schemes though best suited to outside zone
- Almost no concerns when it comes to ball security coming out of college
Cons
- Balance consistency is an issue and if improved, he could bounce through contact better for bigger runs
- Ball security wasn’t an issue, but if he doesn’t secure the ball with both hands in the NFL, it could become one
- Not be the bell-cow back but he can be the lead horse in a stable
- Not much power to his game, so he won't plow through defenders
- Strength issues show up as a blocker, but you want him out as a receiver anyway
Overview
Jefferson has all the tools to be an excellent outside-zone running back, but he isn’t limited to just that scheme. He does need to go to a team that will use him as part of a stable, where he looks to be most effective.
Keeping him fresh and able to maximize the explosive playmaking ability is a must when it comes to Jefferson.
Fit With Broncos
Jefferson's vision is enough to work with the inside zone the Broncos currently run under Pat Shurmur, and they do have some pieces for a stable of backs this year already. With Jefferson, he would need to work on the balance to really be effective with the Broncos on those inside-zone runs where the back can get pin-balled around.
Jefferson has the versatility to be effective, despite the scheme being somewhat of an issue.
Grade: Round 4
Where he Goes: Round 4
