Finding Broncos: Scouting Tulsa LB Zaven Collins

Finding Broncos scouts the 2021 NFL draft class to find the best Mile High fits. What's the scoop on Zaven Collins and how would he fit in Denver?

Welcome to Finding Broncos, our annual prospect-by-prospect series deep-diving on the coming NFL draft class. The scouting continues with Tulsa linebacker Zaven Collins, a talented prospect who fits a Denver Broncos' roster need.

Measurables

Height : 6-foot-4

: 6-foot-4 Weight: 260 pounds

Stats

Pros

Does well attacking the run on the outside with good angles and quick decisions

Has really good length and can play with good power

Extremely versatile with how you can use him with his ability in coverage and off the edge

Has a really fast processor to break down what is happening and get into position

Works extremely well in short and shallow zone coverages

Elite agility and mobility helps him work well against outside runs

Has great lateral range and his depth range is solid

A leader that will get his teammates in place and rally them when needed

What happens next on the Broncos? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our free newsletter and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!

Cons

Has to improve his tackling technique and consistency for the NFL

At times, his desire to come downhill between the tackles didn’t seem to be there and he seemed to avoid contact

Can get caught working deeper off the line and in man coverage

Despite all of his traits, he can get stuck on blocks too frequently, especially in the run game

His damage as a pass rusher has been more relentlessness than technical wins

Needs to have more active hands, which should be a big help with shedding blocks

Overview

If only Collins had reliable tackling and technique when coming downhill against the run, he would be the best linebacker in this class and a top-10 pick. However, his issues there make it hard to figure out where to exactly play him.

His two top attributes come in coverage and in the pass rush, which obviously are best utilized on passing downs. What is so concerning for Collins' run defense is the hesitancy and apparent lack of desire, which aren’t traits that can be coached up.

They're mental aspects that a player has to overcome and it's rare to see it happen. Collins is a really good prospect that you just wish was better against the run. His value against the run comes as a sideline-to-sideline force, but anything between is rough.

Fit with Broncos

Broncos fans may not like this, but Collins just doesn’t have a natural fit in Denver. He isn’t a true edge which means he's not a hybrid type that Vic Fangio likes, but his run defense when off-ball makes it hard to project him there. This isn’t a multiple-front defense that will move him around a lot, which wouldn't use him to his max potential.

Now, if the Broncos' coaching staff feels they can really develop Collins' run defense, then he can be made to work in the Alexander Johnson role on this defense. It all will come down to what the coaches think they can do with Collins' run deficiencies as to whether he really is a fit or not.

Grade: Round 2

Where he Goes: Round 1

Follow Erick on Twitter @ErickTrickel.

Follow Mile High Huddle on Twitter and Facebook.

Subscribe to Mile High Huddle on YouTube for daily Broncos live-stream podcasts!