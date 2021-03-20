Broncos Identify Potential Drew Lock Threat in 2021 NFL Draft Class

Finding Broncos scouts the 2021 NFL draft class to find the best Mile High fits. What's the scoop on Jamie Newman and how would he fit in Denver?

Welcome to Finding Broncos, our annual prospect-by-prospect series deep-diving on the coming NFL draft class. The scouting continues with Wake Forest/Georgia quarterback Jamie Newman, a prospect Denver Broncos fans might want to get familiar with.

Measurables

Height : 6-foot-2

: 6-foot-2 Weight : 235 pounds

: 235 pounds Arms : 30 inches

: 30 inches Wingspan : 76 inches

: 76 inches Hands: 10 inches

Stats

Pros

Incredible touch on the deep ball

Above-average awareness and processing

Understands tight-window accuracy and ball placement

Quality athlete for the position

Works well to the field and in the intermediate areas with zip and accuracy

High-quality timing thrower

Flashed several times despite having lesser weapons to target

Not scared to take off and gain with his legs but tried to win in the pocket first

Throws well on the run

Cons

Opted out of 2020 so we haven't seen him in over a year

Not the strongest arm

Accuracy is inconsistent

Footwork is weird likely due to extended mesh point in the running game at Wake Forest

Pocket manipulation could be better (but he was running for his life as well)

Understands tight-window throws but lacks the pop in his arm to squeeze them in at the next level

Overview

Because he opted out of the 2020 season after transferring to Georgia, the last time we saw Newman take the field in a competitive game was in 2019 while at Wake Forest, and it wasn't exactly pretty. The talent surrounding him really let him down on several occasions, but he put up quality tape despite having receivers that couldn't separate well and an offensive line that repeatedly got him killed.

Newman has enough arm talent to make it as a developmental NFL quarterback with a high enough upside to potentially make a starting gig in a couple of years. One of the biggest traits that he needs to overhaul is his play-action footwork, as it is incredibly sloppy and wonky thanks to the running scheme that the Demon Deacons liked to run.

He does well enough to get his hips around and point to the target, but there are times he is late to the throw because the mesh point is incredibly long in Wake Forest's read-option-heavy attack.

With a year off to work with a QBs coach, we saw Newman at the Senior Bowl and this was cleaned up slightly but still needs work. With his footwork still slippy, his accuracy was lacking and his decision-making at the Senior Bowl practices led to several interceptions as the week progressed.

Arguably Newman's best trait is the touch he uses on his deep shots down the sideline. He gets plenty of air under the ball, allowing his receivers to make a play on the ball. He is also a fine thrower on the run, especially to his right.

Wake's offensive line was dreadful, so Newman had to create outside of the play structure more often than not, and his ability to extend the play and get his shoulders into his throws is going to translate easily to the next level.

While it would have been nice to see Newman in 2020, the upside he possesses as a toolsy prospect with above-average recognition and athletic ability could have coaches pounding the table for their team to draft him.

Fit with the Broncos

Due to the questions surrounding Drew Lock and the need to bring in some quality competition in the quarterback room as a whole, Newman is a good fit. Newman is also a relatively good fit for Pat Shurmur's offensive scheme; one that requires high football acumen and the ability to fit throws into some tight windows in the intermediate area of the field.

A quality timing passer, Newman should also do well in the quick passing attack with the weapons the Broncos have at the skill positions. Having some guys that can create quick separation will open up some throwing windows for Newman early in the down will help him with his lesser ball speed.

Newman would be a developmental project for Shurmur and QBs coach Mike Shula, but if the Broncos could dial his feet in and keep him on-platform in his throwing motion, he could be a serious challenger to Lock as a potential starter at the next level.

Grade: Round 3 (QB6)

Where he Goes: Late Round 3, Early Round 4

