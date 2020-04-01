Finding Broncos: Terrell Burgess, DB, Utah | How he Fits, Where he Goes

Measurements

Height: 5-foot-11

Weight: 202

Arms: 29-1/2 inches

Hands: 9-1/4 inches

Combine Results

40: 4.46 seconds

Bench Press (225 lbs): 20 reps

Vertical Jump: 33.5 inches

Broad Jump: 122 inches

Stats

Pros

Immediate special teams contributor

Praised for how he prepares for games

Has very good angles in all phases

Versatility to play multiple spots on defense

Great technique as a tackler

Tremendous balance as a tackler

Outstanding tools to safety, nickel, or even in the box

Reads the plays very well as they develop

Doesn’t get easily baited by QB's eyes

Stays disciplined against misdirection

Excellent at avoiding rubs & blocks in screens

Elite change of direction

Praised for high football IQ

Cons

Limited starting experience

The defensive scheme at Utah benefited him

Length isn’t good

Slightly undersized

Thin lower half

At an immediate disadvantage for 50/50 balls

Not as smooth as you’d hope when changing direction

Overview

Terrell Burgess' limited starting experience is going to be concerning for some teams, but with what he showed in those starts will draw a lot of teams. Burgess is barely starting to scratch the surface and his ceiling is still very high as a prospect.

The bigger concern about Burgess is his lack of size, though even that shouldn’t be major. He is a player who plays much bigger than he is, and can still compete in multiple ways on the field. There are a lot of ways you can use Burgess because of the skill-set he has.

Fit with Broncos

*See video above.

Grade: No. 49 overall prospect

Where he Goes: Round 2

