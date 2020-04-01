Mile High Huddle
Finding Broncos: Terrell Burgess, DB, Utah | How he Fits, Where he Goes

Erick Trickel

Measurements

Height: 5-foot-11

Weight: 202

Arms: 29-1/2 inches

Hands: 9-1/4 inches

Combine Results

40: 4.46 seconds

Bench Press (225 lbs): 20 reps

Vertical Jump: 33.5 inches

Broad Jump: 122 inches

Stats

Snip
Sports-Reference.com

Pros

  • Immediate special teams contributor 
  • Praised for how he prepares for games
  • Has very good angles in all phases
  • Versatility to play multiple spots on defense
  • Great technique as a tackler
  • Tremendous balance as a tackler
  • Outstanding tools to safety, nickel, or even in the box
  • Reads the plays very well as they develop
  • Doesn’t get easily baited by QB's eyes
  • Stays disciplined against misdirection
  • Excellent at avoiding rubs & blocks in screens
  • Elite change of direction
  • Praised for high football IQ

Cons

  • Limited starting experience
  • The defensive scheme at Utah benefited him
  • Length isn’t good
  • Slightly undersized
  • Thin lower half
  • At an immediate disadvantage for 50/50 balls
  • Not as smooth as you’d hope when changing direction

Overview

Terrell Burgess' limited starting experience is going to be concerning for some teams, but with what he showed in those starts will draw a lot of teams. Burgess is barely starting to scratch the surface and his ceiling is still very high as a prospect. 

The bigger concern about Burgess is his lack of size, though even that shouldn’t be major. He is a player who plays much bigger than he is, and can still compete in multiple ways on the field. There are a lot of ways you can use Burgess because of the skill-set he has.

Fit with Broncos

*See video above.

Grade: No. 49 overall prospect

Where he Goes: Round 2

