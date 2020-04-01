Finding Broncos: Terrell Burgess, DB, Utah | How he Fits, Where he Goes
Erick Trickel
Measurements
Height: 5-foot-11
Weight: 202
Arms: 29-1/2 inches
Hands: 9-1/4 inches
Combine Results
40: 4.46 seconds
Bench Press (225 lbs): 20 reps
Vertical Jump: 33.5 inches
Broad Jump: 122 inches
Stats
Pros
- Immediate special teams contributor
- Praised for how he prepares for games
- Has very good angles in all phases
- Versatility to play multiple spots on defense
- Great technique as a tackler
- Tremendous balance as a tackler
- Outstanding tools to safety, nickel, or even in the box
- Reads the plays very well as they develop
- Doesn’t get easily baited by QB's eyes
- Stays disciplined against misdirection
- Excellent at avoiding rubs & blocks in screens
- Elite change of direction
- Praised for high football IQ
Cons
- Limited starting experience
- The defensive scheme at Utah benefited him
- Length isn’t good
- Slightly undersized
- Thin lower half
- At an immediate disadvantage for 50/50 balls
- Not as smooth as you’d hope when changing direction
Overview
Terrell Burgess' limited starting experience is going to be concerning for some teams, but with what he showed in those starts will draw a lot of teams. Burgess is barely starting to scratch the surface and his ceiling is still very high as a prospect.
The bigger concern about Burgess is his lack of size, though even that shouldn’t be major. He is a player who plays much bigger than he is, and can still compete in multiple ways on the field. There are a lot of ways you can use Burgess because of the skill-set he has.
Fit with Broncos
*See video above.
Grade: No. 49 overall prospect
Where he Goes: Round 2
