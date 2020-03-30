Finding Broncos: Trevon Diggs, CB, Alabama | How he Fits, Where he Goes

Measurements

Height: 6-foot-1

Weight: 205

Arms: 32-3/4 inches

Hands: 9-3/8 inches

Combine Results

*Did not participate (no pro day)

Stats

Pros

Size & length is top-notch

Had some success as a returner

Has a strong & quick jab when pressing

Opportunistic player

Outstanding instincts

Has good agility

Very fluid mover

Good athlete on tape

Uses length expertly

Finds the point to jump routes

Doesn’t have wasted movement when mirroring routes

Has elite ball skills to make the big plays

Cons

Struggled vs. LSU's top talent

Takes bigger risks than he should at times

Deep-ball tracking is rough

Positioning is a constant struggle

Needs to stay disciplined in coverage

Will bite on double moves

Will grab & pull during recovery attempts

Overview

With the size and athleticism Trevon Diggs brings to the table, it is very easy to like his overall game. There is a major concern with how he was manhandled against LSU, but that was against Heisman winner Joe Burrow and Ja’Marr Chase.

There are areas Diggs has to improve and it is going to take a lot of work from NFL coaches. Bad habits can be hard to coach out of prospects, which makes Diggs' stock vary so much for different analysts and I'm sure, for different teams.

Fit with Broncos

For multiple years, Vic Fangio had Kyle Fuller in Chicago and Diggs has a somewhat similar skill-set. Diggs has good versatility to play press-coverage, and also play off-coverage and read the QB very well.

Putting Diggs in the Fangio scheme could be a boost to him as a player. His traits could really boost the Broncos' defense. Diggs likes to take risks, which can end up hurting him and the defense, so DC Ed Donatell and DBs Coach Renaldo Hill would have to coach him up in that area of his play.

Grade: Early Round 2

Where he Goes: Early Round 2

