Finding Broncos: Trevon Diggs, CB, Alabama | How he Fits, Where he Goes
Erick Trickel
Measurements
Height: 6-foot-1
Weight: 205
Arms: 32-3/4 inches
Hands: 9-3/8 inches
Combine Results
*Did not participate (no pro day)
Stats
Pros
- Size & length is top-notch
- Had some success as a returner
- Has a strong & quick jab when pressing
- Opportunistic player
- Outstanding instincts
- Has good agility
- Very fluid mover
- Good athlete on tape
- Uses length expertly
- Finds the point to jump routes
- Doesn’t have wasted movement when mirroring routes
- Has elite ball skills to make the big plays
Cons
- Struggled vs. LSU's top talent
- Takes bigger risks than he should at times
- Deep-ball tracking is rough
- Positioning is a constant struggle
- Needs to stay disciplined in coverage
- Will bite on double moves
- Will grab & pull during recovery attempts
Overview
With the size and athleticism Trevon Diggs brings to the table, it is very easy to like his overall game. There is a major concern with how he was manhandled against LSU, but that was against Heisman winner Joe Burrow and Ja’Marr Chase.
There are areas Diggs has to improve and it is going to take a lot of work from NFL coaches. Bad habits can be hard to coach out of prospects, which makes Diggs' stock vary so much for different analysts and I'm sure, for different teams.
Fit with Broncos
For multiple years, Vic Fangio had Kyle Fuller in Chicago and Diggs has a somewhat similar skill-set. Diggs has good versatility to play press-coverage, and also play off-coverage and read the QB very well.
Putting Diggs in the Fangio scheme could be a boost to him as a player. His traits could really boost the Broncos' defense. Diggs likes to take risks, which can end up hurting him and the defense, so DC Ed Donatell and DBs Coach Renaldo Hill would have to coach him up in that area of his play.
Grade: Early Round 2
Where he Goes: Early Round 2
