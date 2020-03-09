Finding Broncos: Tristan Wirfs, OL, Iowa | How he Fits, Where he Goes
Erick Trickel
Measurements
Height: 6-foot-5
Weight: 320
Arms: 34 inches
Hands: 10-1/4 inches
Combine Results
40: 4.85 seconds
Bench Press (225 lbs): 24 reps
Vertical Jump: 36.5 inches
Broad Jump: 121 inches
3-Cone Drill: 7.65 seconds
20-Yard Shuttle: 4.68 seconds
Pros
- Good power in his build
- Ideal frame for NFL
- Fires off the snap
- Great agility
- Elite lateral quickness
- Consistent on second and third blocks
- Ideal tackle for zone but has the power for power/gap schemes
- Solid job at keeping defenders off his chest
- Alert at all times
- Looks for work when free
- Versatile with the ability to play at least four of five O-line spots
- The technique is at a good place entering the NFL
- Smooth kick-slide to get out quickly
- Will push defenders past the QB on a wide arc
- Punch is outstanding
Cons
- Consistency isn’t quite where you want it to be
- Lowers into contact and through driving
- Doesn’t pop into contact often
- Will lean outside, leaving inside open
- More control through his blocks
- Sets himself up to get pulled off-balance
- Will over-set as a blocker
Overview
With a good base technique for the NFL, Tristan Wirfs' draft stock is in good shape. He killed it at the Combine on the field, in the interviews, and with his medicals. There are a few areas that will need improvement, largely the concerns with his balance.
Balance is even more vital in the NFL where that is the primary way pass rushers win, by getting their blocker off-balance, and Wirfs lets it happen too often. The good news is, every single area that is a concern for him is correctable under good coaching. He has all the traits, and the bag is full of the tools, it is just up to the coaches to put it all together. If it happens, Wirfs has Hall of Fame potential.
Fit with Broncos
Denver is getting ready to roll with Garett Bolles and Ja’Wuan James as their starting tackles. That doesn’t mean Wirfs is off the board for Denver. In fact, it might actually raise his value for them.
Wirfs has the versatility to start at right guard for the Broncos right away. Then, if James goes down with injury, or Bolles struggles, or even in 2021, Denver has a tackle in the wings with starting experience. Wirfs is capable of playing in multiple schemes, which adds to his versatility and NFL value.
Grade: Top-10
Where he Goes: Top-10
