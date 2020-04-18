Mile High Huddle
Finding Broncos: Yetur Gross-Matos, Edge, Penn State | How he Fits, Where he Goes

Erick Trickel

Measurements

Height: 6-foot-5 (84th percentile)

Weight: 266 (24th)

Arms: 34-7/8 inches (92nd)

Hands: 9-3/4 inches (38th)

Combine Results

Bench Press (225 lbs): 20 reps (15th percentile)

Vertical Jump: 34 inches (77th)

Broad Jump: 120 inches (87th)

Stats

snip
Sports-Reference.com

Pros

  • Has the athleticism/size/agility for the NFL
  • Fluid twists
  • Has good upfield burst
  • Breaks down what is happening in front of him
  • Can cut back inside under OTs after going on a wide arc
  • Can flip & cut the edge
  • Short-area athleticism is top-notch
  • Plays under control
  • Good production as a pass rusher
  • Quick to stunt & cross blockers' faces
  • Quick to switch to secondary attack
  • Solid range to chase from behind
  • Has a good combination of attack plans
  • Knows how to handle cut block attempts

Cons

  • Needs to be more violent with his hands
  • Not much finesse
  • Not very explosive or powerful with his rushes
  • Struggles to disengage quickly
  • Struggles dealing with power
  • Not the most urgent with his rushes
  • Needs to be better when containing
  • Will raise his pad level early in the rep

Overview

Edge rushers in the NFL need to have athleticism, length, and be able to hold up against the run, and those are all traits that Yetur Gross-Matos brings. There will need to be work done with helping him disengage from blockers quicker to better help his ability to get after the quarterback. 

Teams will want to teach Gross-Matos how to use his hands as that is important for athletic rushers to get down. If they struggle to deal with power, as he does, keeping powerful blockers' hands off of him is the best way to deal with said power.

Fit with Broncos

While edge rushers can typically play in a two- or three-point stance, Gross-Matos may be best in a three-point as a 7-technique in a 4-3 man front. His ability to fire off the snap is better from there and his movement isn’t as cumbersome. That doesn’t mean he couldn’t play in an odd-man front like that of the Denver Broncos. 

This issue with the Broncos, specifically, is the lack of need for a high-end edge rusher unless they plan on moving on from Von Miller sometime soon. Denver does need depth, but getting an edge rusher in the top-60 isn’t a move just for depth. 

Gross-Matos would be a solid fit, but will the Broncos signal the end is nigh for Miller in Denver, or just grab depth later? Suffice to say, no one's worried about Miller's standing with the team. 

Grade: No. 57 overall prospect

Where he Goes: Round 2

Follow Erick on Twitter @ErickTrickel and @MileHighHuddle. 

