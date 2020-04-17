Finding Broncos: Zack Baun, LB, Wisconsin | How he Fits, Where he Goes

Measurements

Height: 6-foot-2 (58th percentile)

Weight: 238 (42nd)

Arms: 32-3/4 inches (64th)

Hands: 9-5/8 inches (51st)

Combine Results

40: 4.65 seconds (70th percentile)

Bench Press (225 lbs): 24 reps (67th)

Vertical Jump: 32.5 inches (34th)

Broad Jump: 115 inches (39th)

3-Cone: 7.0 seconds (65th)

20-Yard Shuttle: 4.31 seconds (44th)

Stats

Sports-Reference.com

Pros

Has good range

Lateral quickness

Has good twitch

Has good ability to flatten to get to the QB

Has quick hands for a quick punch

Slides laterally quickly

Has good burst around the corner

Maintains good balance through his rush

Has smooth drops into zone coverage

Has a good secondary rush motor

Can handle TEs & RBs in coverage

Good flexibility

Can whip tackles off of him as a rusher

Cons

Size for a full-time rusher isn’t there

Hits a panic button as play goes on

Very mechanical as a rusher

Can be shut down by longer tackles

Can jump early

Needs refinement as a rusher

Will telegraph his attack

Overview

Teams are going to need to use Zack Baun in a versatile role, allowing him to attack off the edge, or play off-ball. The traits that he brings are good for either, but there are enough concerns to keep him from doing either full time.

Baun's best role may be as a depth pass rusher who can also catch quarterback's off-guard by dropping into shallow zone coverages. While he is a good prospect, the lack of a full-time focus keeps him from being great.

Fit with Broncos

One comparison in moving Baun to off-ball linebacker is the pro trajectory of Joe Schobert, a recent free agent the Broncos had interest in last month. That may be the best way to use Baun's skill-set, but he will still need some development.

What Baun offers in coverage is limited, though, and the Broncos already have enough linebackers who are limited in college.

Grade: No. 71 overall prospect

Where he Goes: Late Round 1/Early Round 2

