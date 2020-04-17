Mile High Huddle
Finding Broncos: Zack Baun, LB, Wisconsin | How he Fits, Where he Goes

Erick Trickel

Measurements

Height: 6-foot-2 (58th percentile)

Weight: 238 (42nd)

Arms: 32-3/4 inches (64th)

Hands: 9-5/8 inches (51st)

Combine Results

40: 4.65 seconds (70th percentile)

Bench Press (225 lbs): 24 reps (67th)

Vertical Jump: 32.5 inches (34th)

Broad Jump: 115 inches (39th)

3-Cone: 7.0 seconds (65th)

20-Yard Shuttle: 4.31 seconds (44th)

Stats

snip
Sports-Reference.com

Pros

  • Has good range
  • Lateral quickness 
  • Has good twitch
  • Has good ability to flatten to get to the QB
  • Has quick hands for a quick punch
  • Slides laterally quickly
  • Has good burst around the corner
  • Maintains good balance through his rush
  • Has smooth drops into zone coverage
  • Has a good secondary rush motor
  • Can handle TEs & RBs in coverage
  • Good flexibility
  • Can whip tackles off of him as a rusher

Cons

  • Size for a full-time rusher isn’t there
  • Hits a panic button as play goes on
  • Very mechanical as a rusher
  • Can be shut down by longer tackles
  • Can jump early
  • Needs refinement as a rusher
  • Will telegraph his attack

Overview

Teams are going to need to use Zack Baun in a versatile role, allowing him to attack off the edge, or play off-ball. The traits that he brings are good for either, but there are enough concerns to keep him from doing either full time. 

Baun's best role may be as a depth pass rusher who can also catch quarterback's off-guard by dropping into shallow zone coverages. While he is a good prospect, the lack of a full-time focus keeps him from being great.

Fit with Broncos

One comparison in moving Baun to off-ball linebacker is the pro trajectory of Joe Schobert, a recent free agent the Broncos had interest in last month. That may be the best way to use Baun's skill-set, but he will still need some development. 

What Baun offers in coverage is limited, though, and the Broncos already have enough linebackers who are limited in college.

Grade: No. 71 overall prospect

Where he Goes: Late Round 1/Early Round 2

Follow Erick on Twitter @ErickTrickel and @MileHighHuddle. 

