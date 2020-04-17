Finding Broncos: Zack Baun, LB, Wisconsin | How he Fits, Where he Goes
Erick Trickel
Measurements
Height: 6-foot-2 (58th percentile)
Weight: 238 (42nd)
Arms: 32-3/4 inches (64th)
Hands: 9-5/8 inches (51st)
Combine Results
40: 4.65 seconds (70th percentile)
Bench Press (225 lbs): 24 reps (67th)
Vertical Jump: 32.5 inches (34th)
Broad Jump: 115 inches (39th)
3-Cone: 7.0 seconds (65th)
20-Yard Shuttle: 4.31 seconds (44th)
Stats
Pros
- Has good range
- Lateral quickness
- Has good twitch
- Has good ability to flatten to get to the QB
- Has quick hands for a quick punch
- Slides laterally quickly
- Has good burst around the corner
- Maintains good balance through his rush
- Has smooth drops into zone coverage
- Has a good secondary rush motor
- Can handle TEs & RBs in coverage
- Good flexibility
- Can whip tackles off of him as a rusher
Cons
- Size for a full-time rusher isn’t there
- Hits a panic button as play goes on
- Very mechanical as a rusher
- Can be shut down by longer tackles
- Can jump early
- Needs refinement as a rusher
- Will telegraph his attack
Overview
Teams are going to need to use Zack Baun in a versatile role, allowing him to attack off the edge, or play off-ball. The traits that he brings are good for either, but there are enough concerns to keep him from doing either full time.
Baun's best role may be as a depth pass rusher who can also catch quarterback's off-guard by dropping into shallow zone coverages. While he is a good prospect, the lack of a full-time focus keeps him from being great.
Fit with Broncos
One comparison in moving Baun to off-ball linebacker is the pro trajectory of Joe Schobert, a recent free agent the Broncos had interest in last month. That may be the best way to use Baun's skill-set, but he will still need some development.
What Baun offers in coverage is limited, though, and the Broncos already have enough linebackers who are limited in college.
Grade: No. 71 overall prospect
Where he Goes: Late Round 1/Early Round 2
