The Broncos have found multiple stars from the pool of prospects snubbed by the NFL Scouting Combine.

As the Denver Broncos look to build a contending team around franchise quarterback Russell Wilson, they can't leave any stone unturned. A lot of work goes into drafting, and the NFL Combine is a piece of it.

However, not every prospect eligible for the NFL gets invited to the Combine. The Broncos have landed two stars who didn't get invited to Indy — Chris Harris, Jr. and Phillip Lindsay.

While the prospects I'll break down today might not be snubs (technically), they have the talent to contribute in the NFL. At best, they're Day 3 prospects, with most of them worth a potential look as a college free agent post-draft. Denver has a good track record with undrafted free agents, which speaks to the scouting work the team does on everyone.

Denver needs depth at multiple positions, especially on the offensive line. Four of these five players are offensive linemen. They're fine fits for what Denver wants to do offensively and would also give them a defensive boost.

As for the fifth player, it's a wide receiver, but that isn't why Denver should look his way. While he would provide additional depth to the stacked receiver corps the Broncos have, he offers up special teams ability and could make a bid to earn returner duties now that Denver has moved on from Diontae Spencer.

Tyler Vrabel | OL | Boston College © Winslow Townson-USA TODAY Sports The son of Tennessee Titans head coach Mike Vrabel, this kid is extremely physical on the offensive line, and while he could play tackle, he's better suited inside in the NFL. Teams are going to like that he is a coach's son. Pros A good enough athlete for the NFL.

A mean streak and plenty of physicality to his game.

Has good patience when working as a blocker and won't often lunge to engage.

Has good foot speed and mirrors his assignment exceptionally well.

Has the lateral agility to work in an outside scheme.

Exhibits a high football IQ and works well with timing and getting to his landmarks when climbing.

Doesn't get called for penalties often.

Worked in a scheme that is very favorable for O-linemen transitioning to the NFL.

Has good technique with his hands, and his punch placement is consistent. Cons There has to be improvement with his bend, which would help improve the pad level.

Isn't the strongest lineman out there.

Doesn't offer much versatility in the scheme and limited versatility in position as he could play tackle in a pinch, but not something you want full time.

His length looks modest at best, which is why he is going to be limited to guard in the NFL, outside of emergencies.

Will have to improve the strength in his punch because it is lackluster at engagement.

His anchor has issues and the lack of core strength to hold up to bull rush attempts.

Needs to get stronger overall, and his drive blocking can be rough. Fit with Broncos Vrabel would be a solid pickup with a round-six or seven pick and hope Butch Barry could coach him up. Vrabel fits the Broncos' scheme but could use the time to build up his strength. While Denver needs depth for this upcoming year on the offensive line, Vrabel would need a year to sit and work in the weight room. Nevertheless, it would be an excellent pickup to prepare for the 2023 offseason when Dalton Riser is a free agent. Aaron Frost | OL | Nevada © Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports Frost was part of a talented offensive line at Nevada, but he played tackle there and is likely to move inside for the NFL. He has good experience and checks off the boxes on and off the field, making him an intriguing option. It was a surprise that Frost wasn't invited to the Combine. Pros Is a good enough athlete for the NFL.

Enough power to drive defensive linemen off the ball.

Has the attitude and physical nature for the NFL.

Doesn't like to lose.

Technique has a solid foundation.

Has an understanding of using his opponents' momentum against them to redirect.

Has a good football IQ for the NFL to pick things up quickly. Cons Spent his time mainly as a right tackle, which leads to questions if he can be a guard or play the left side.

Length is questionable, and that would play a factor in if he is a tackle or guard at the NFL level.

Good enough athleticism is lacking in certain areas, especially with his kick slide and lateral agility.

Serious doubts about how fluid of a mover he is.

Hand placement with his punches is all over the place.

Struggles with speed rushers, which will play a significant role in him likely ending up as a guard.

Pad level is consistently high, and while he could overcome in college, that won't happen in the NFL. Fit with Broncos As a tackle, Frost isn't the best choice for Denver. If he moves inside the guard, he isn't the most agile of movers, but he could be alright as a depth piece. He has starter potential in the right scheme with a lot of development. However, with the concerns over the scheme, Frost shouldn't be an option for Denver unless he ended up as an undrafted free agent. Then it could be worth the risk. Nick Ford | IOL | Utah © Jeffrey Swinger-USA TODAY Sports The Utah Ute offensive lineman has started tackle, guard, and center games. He best projects as a center in the NFL, but he could also work as a guard. Ford was viewed as a snub to the Combine as many consider him one of the higher-rated center prospects. Pros A solid athlete with good agility.

Has the nasty attitude and mentality to finish blocks.

Has a high football IQ and is extremely quick to identify stunts, twists, and late blitzes.

No doubt about his motor as he plays to the whistle and then some.

Agility is fine to get outside and be a pulling blocker.

Steady with his climb and doesn't miss his landmarks.

Excellent when working with double teams and can break down as defenders attacks.

A solid anchor, but he could use it to get stronger to sustain the anchor for longer. Cons Having played all five spots on the O-line, there is a question if that versatility is actually a benefit as he couldn't grow into one spot.

Has a major issue of letting his hands wander outside the frame, opening his chest.

Has to generate power to drive blocks vertically better, which was a consistent issue in college.

Will need to be more consistent work on his positioning and constantly working to better his position in a rep.

Can be a little quicker to get out and in front of blocks.

Needs to work to get his pad level lower. Fit with Broncos Denver needs to add competition at the center position, and Ford is a solid fit for its needs. His value to the Broncos is a later Day 3 pick, so sixth or seventh round. Unless Ford fell that far, it'd be best to look elsewhere, and there is a chance he doesn't plummet. He checks most of the boxes and projects a capable depth interior offensive lineman with solid scheme versatility. Doug Kramer | IOL | Illinois © Ron Johnson-USA TODAY Sports Kramer is a smart, easy-moving, center-only prospect so it makes sense why he wasn't invited to the Combine as he doesn't offer up versatility in scheme or position. However, if you run the right scheme, Kramer has the tools to be that late draft pick that ends up as a long-term starter. Pros Plays hot and with an attitude but keeps it clean with penalties.

Fluid and agile and knows how to use his athleticism to win.

Works exceptionally well when pulling and getting to the landmarks on the second level.

Has a high football IQ to make the reads and calls for the line.

Ideal fit for an outside zone scheme.

Upper and lower body works in unison instead of working against each other.

Technique is very sound, and his hand placement is consistent. Cons Lacks the strength that you typically want to see.

Plays with leverage and good pad level but lacks the strength to sustain his anchor.

Has to play with a better base and better balance.

Not enough power to drive.

Must be consistent with his reads and not leave someone in a bad spot.

Could be more aware post-snap to see/feel what is happening around him.

Will need to be limited in the number of single blocks he takes, especially early in his career. Fit with Broncos Kramer is the perfect fit for the outside zone scheme Denver is implementing. However, there is a question about whether he can be that starter right away, which seems unlikely. At the very least, Kramer would add competition for the starting center job, which is something Denver needs. Landing him on Day 3 would be a good move for depth at center, competition, and future. Jaivon Heiligh | WR | Coastal Carolina © Matt Pendleton-USA TODAY Sports Heiligh was the biggest shock of the group not to make the cut for the Combine. He is viewed as a better prospect than multiple invited players, and he has good versatility. The Combine would've been an excellent stage for Heiligh and a chance to give his stock a good boost. Pros A reliable receiver, though he isn't immune to drops.

A great route runner that understands the nuances of it.

Reliable to get open and be able to make a play.

Has had some drops but he does well to pluck the ball out of the air and can get up and high point the ball.

Some of his best work comes with working timing routes to get the ball right out of his breaks.

Has a high football IQ to find the soft spots in the zone and spacing in passing concepts.

Continues to work hard when the scramble drill comes into effect.

Offers up good special teams ability as a gunner and as a returner, which is where a lot of his value is. Cons Isn't a great athlete for the NFL, at least as it appears on tape.

Needs to be more consistent with his hips through his routes, which can help him with cleaner breaks.

Drops seem to be from a lack of concentration to secure the catch before looking to make a move after the catch.

Viewed as a safe and reliable slot receiver that would work as a fourth or fifth spot at the position. Fit with Broncos Denver has depth at the receiver position and is four deep. The Broncos have multiple options for the slot, which is where Heiligh would work best in the NFL, though he can work on the boundary depending on the concepts. The biggest reason Heiligh makes sense for the Broncos to be the returner is something the team needs to find.

