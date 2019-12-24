Mile High Huddle
Top Stories
News
Film
Draft

5 Late-Round OT Prospects for Broncos to Consider on Draft Day

Erick Trickel

Watching the Denver Broncos this season, there have been a few stark realizations. Denver's offensive line is not a good unit, the team needs offensive tackle help, and they need depth at the position.

Denver gave big money to Ja’Waun James, but he has barely played this season. There were major injury concerns, especially with his knees, when they signed him and his left knee has been the issue this season. With James out, the Broncos have had to rely on Elijah Wilkinson at right tackle.

Wilkinson is really a guard playing tackle. He lacks the kick-slide speed to handle outside pressure and has been beaten around the edge too often this season. His lack of foot speed hasn’t just hurt the Broncos in pass protection but it's also taken outside runs away as a viable option.

Then, of course, there is the inconsistency of Garett Bolles at left tackle. He is as unreliable as they come. 

There have been multiple drives killed because of a Bolles' penalty or due to him giving up a big sack. Denver just can’t go forward with him as the left tackle, especially without giving him any competition for the job.

What happens next for the Broncos? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our free newsletter and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!

It is because of their issues at tackle that it seems very likely the Broncos will double up on tackles in the 2020 NFL Draft. Denver can get one early with Georgia's Andrew Thomas, Alabama's Jedrick Wills, Iowa's Tristan Wirfs, Alabama's Alex Leatherwood, or USC's Austin Jackson — depending on who falls/rises during the pre-draft process. 

However, the Broncos can also look again later in the draft and still find some good talent.

In the video above, I highlight five late-round offensive tackles that the Broncos can really scrutinize to boost their depth at the position and potentially be developed into starter material.

As always, let me know in the comment section below what your thoughts are on the issue and which tackles you like. 

Follow Erick on Twitter @ErickTrickel and @MileHighHuddle.

Comments

Draft

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Broncos vs. Lions Open Thread/Live Blog | Week 16

Chad Jensen

Log in and join the in-game discussion as we live-blog DETvsDEN. Can Drew Lock bounce back from the Arrowhead loss?

How Drew Lock's Resilience vs. Lions Hints at Future in Denver

Chad Jensen

Drew Lock bounced back from last week's loss in a big way, leading the Broncos to their second-highest scoring total of the season. What are the future implications?

Hamilton: Broncos QB Drew Lock 'Reminds me of Brett Favre'

Chad Jensen

Does it sound like Drew Lock has made an impression on his teammates?

Injury Bug Inadvertently Uncovers Two O-Line Gems for the Broncos

KeithCummings

The Broncos were down a couple of starters on the offensive line vs. the Lions but thankfully, the backups were there to bridge the gap.

Fangio Offers Rare Praise to Broncos Rookie DL Dre'Mont Jones

Chad Jensen

Dre'Mont Jones had one heck of a performance in Week 16 and he did so at less than 100%.

Broncos Announce a Pair of Roster Moves Ahead of Week 17

Chad Jensen

The Broncos once again are churning their roster due to the injury bug.

5 Under-the-Radar Options for Broncos to Consider in Round 1 of the Draft

Erick Trickel

The Broncos have a lot of roster needs and the 2020 draft offers up a plethora of options to fill them.

Fangio Believes Lock 'Could' be Broncos’ Franchise QB of the Future

Chad Jensen

The Broncos have been hoping Drew Lock could be the answer to their quarterback musical chairs. Have the past four games been enough to give the team an answer?

10 Prospects for Broncos to Watch at Senior Bowl

Erick Trickel

Over the years, the Broncos have drafted many prospects who competed at the Senior Bowl. This year, there are a few intriguing seniors to monitor on both sides of the ball.

Here's why Interior D-Line is Broncos' Most Under-Appreciated Roster Need in 2020

Nick Kendell

If the Broncos don't add some difference-makers at the point of attack, 2020 could unfold similarly to 2019.