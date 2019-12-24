5 Late-Round OT Prospects for Broncos to Consider on Draft Day

Watching the Denver Broncos this season, there have been a few stark realizations. Denver's offensive line is not a good unit, the team needs offensive tackle help, and they need depth at the position.

Denver gave big money to Ja’Waun James, but he has barely played this season. There were major injury concerns, especially with his knees, when they signed him and his left knee has been the issue this season. With James out, the Broncos have had to rely on Elijah Wilkinson at right tackle.

Wilkinson is really a guard playing tackle. He lacks the kick-slide speed to handle outside pressure and has been beaten around the edge too often this season. His lack of foot speed hasn’t just hurt the Broncos in pass protection but it's also taken outside runs away as a viable option.

Then, of course, there is the inconsistency of Garett Bolles at left tackle. He is as unreliable as they come.

There have been multiple drives killed because of a Bolles' penalty or due to him giving up a big sack. Denver just can’t go forward with him as the left tackle, especially without giving him any competition for the job.

It is because of their issues at tackle that it seems very likely the Broncos will double up on tackles in the 2020 NFL Draft. Denver can get one early with Georgia's Andrew Thomas, Alabama's Jedrick Wills, Iowa's Tristan Wirfs, Alabama's Alex Leatherwood, or USC's Austin Jackson — depending on who falls/rises during the pre-draft process.

However, the Broncos can also look again later in the draft and still find some good talent.

In the video above, I highlight five late-round offensive tackles that the Broncos can really scrutinize to boost their depth at the position and potentially be developed into starter material.

