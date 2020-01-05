5 Late-Round Sleeper QBs for Broncos to Consider as Backup to Lock

In the 2020 NFL Draft, there are prospects flying under the radar, as there are every year. There is a strong quarterback class at the top, and those names are getting all of the attention.

However, there are some signal-callers that are deserving of more attention. These are the prospects the Denver Broncos need to keep an eye on, as they believe and hope that Drew Lock is their quarterback of the future.

One of the rules of drafting is this: always take a quarterback.

Anthony Gordon, Washington State

While the offense he played in is a stat-booster for quarterbacks, Gordon has a lot of traits you look for in a quarterback. He has a good arm to make NFL-caliber throws, and his ball placement is great on 90% of his passes. What stands out the most with Gordon, is his ability to make quick reads and go through his progressions.

There are concerns about lazy footwork on the field because of the lack of pressure he has faced. Also, when he has faced a good secondary paired with a solid pass rush, you see more issues with his game. There is still a lot to like with him that is worth taking on day three, though.

Tyler Huntley, Utah

For the Broncos, there may not be a better under-the-radar fit than Huntley. He has the legs to create space for himself to make the throw, or to get yards himself. In an offense that is going to let him use those legs some, even with bootlegs, Huntley could end up being a solid backup in the NFL.

His processing isn’t the best and will need a lot of work. He can also be a bit of an unnecessary risk-taker. There are plenty of concerns with his game that will need to be coached up in the NFL, but the traits he has are intriguing. Letting him run the Broncos' offense, or even going to the Ravens, could be his best chance for success. He helped himself a lot this season, especially with his play against some tougher secondaries.

Jake Luton, Oregon State

A big, tall, strong-armed quarterback, Luton has the arm needed to make throws to anywhere on the field and with good velocity. Unlike most quarterbacks his size, Luton is a solid athlete and can move very well, so he isn’t a statue in the pocket. That doesn’t mean he is a threat with his legs by any means, but he can move away from would-be sacks.

The big concern is the lower body technique. Luton has a bad habit of locking his knees, which hurts his placement, and makes his throwing motion look clunky. Additionally, Luton struggles to make more than one or two reads before dumping the ball off to the running back.

J’Mar Smith, Louisiana Tech

Only teams with specific schemes are going to show much interest in Smith, and Denver could be one of them. He is a bit on the smaller side, but very stocky and well built. His arm is decent, and he can really use his legs to help an offense, but he doesn’t rely on them.

Smith makes quite a few questionable decisions in games, and they lead to mistakes, or come close to it. Playing at Louisiana Tech, he hasn’t faced the toughest of competition, and he hasn’t really dominated the competition he has faced. He is very much a developmental prospect for the NFL that teams can probably sign as a college free agent after the draft.

Mason Fine, North Texas

A quick and natural decision-maker from the pocket, Fine has good mobility to move the pocket and let him work. While he doesn’t have the best size for the NFL, he does a good job of protecting himself if he is going to take a big hit. Fine does a really good job of finding the open spot in zone coverages and exploiting it.

His arm isn’t great, but he can be very precise under 20 yards and can deliver with good velocity. When he has to push the ball more than 20 yards, you start to see his velocity falter and his precision takes a hit. Where his size does hurt is seeing a good number of balls batted at the line of scrimmage.

