5 Prospects on Each Side of the Ball for Broncos to Watch at Shrine Game

Erick Trickel

There isn’t much time left before the Shrine Game, which really kicks off the 2020 NFL Draft process. NFL teams can examine the college tape of these prospects, but they start to get hands-on with them, and pro coaches get to work with them. 

This is a big-time opportunity for a lot of players as they hope to improve their draft stock. And the Denver Broncos will be there to watch it all unfold. 

In the video above, I highlight five offensive prospects that the Broncos will want to keep an eye on at the Shrine Game. With that said, let’s take a quick look at five prospects on the defensive side of the ball for the Broncos to watch.

Defensive Prospects

Carlos Davis, IDL | Nebraska: Squatty but well built, he has good lateral agility, can get a decent push, and if he isn’t going to get home, he gets his hands up to bat the pass down. For his size, Davis lacks an anchor, so at the Shrine Game, he will need to show improvements there.

Alex Highsmith, Edge | Charlotte: He hasn’t faced the toughest competition, so the Shrine Game is going to see him go against tougher competition. He did play against Clemson, where he notched a sack, but that is the only real competition he faced. Teams will want to see if he can hang with the big boys.

Cameron Brown, LB | Penn State: He has great athleticism and major range for a linebacker. Brown is reminiscent to me of former Broncos LB Brandon Marshall in his prime before the injuries took their toll. At the Shrine Game, teams will get a gauge as to Brown's physicality, and really get a look at how he works with his leaner build.

Lamar Jackson, CB | Nebraska: He's a huge corner at 6-foot-3 and 215 pounds, but there is a question as to where he should actually play in the NFL. Some believe safety while others see him bulking up to be a linebacker. Jackson is a very physical corner so you want him closer to the line of scrimmage, but the longer the route goes, the more trouble he has.

Damar Hamlin, S | Pittsburgh: A safety I really like, he is a solid athlete and can do multiple things for a defense both in coverage and as a run defender. When in coverage, he works best in a cover-2. Hamlin's technique as a tackler is hit or miss, and that needs to be more consistent for the NFL.

