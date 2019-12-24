Mile High Huddle
5 Under-the-Radar Options for Broncos to Consider in Round 1 of the Draft

Erick Trickel

With where the Denver Broncos currently sit in the 2020 NFL Draft order, it's hard to say who may fall to them. There'ss been a lot of buzz that Georgia offensive tackle Andrew Thomas may take a tumble come draft time, and some believe Auburn defensive lineman Derrick Brown may fall some as well, either of which would be ideal for Denver. 

With there still being a few months until the draft, there can still be a lot of changes with these prospects and their stock. One thing is for sure; the Broncos have a lot of roster needs and that allows them to go in so many different directions come draft day. 

The Broncos are a team that is lacking in young talent all over their roster. That doesn’t mean Denver is completely devoid of talent, just that they need more of it. The good news is, Drew Lock looks the part of being a franchise quarterback, so that is a big question mark that can be removed from the big board.

Outside of Lock, Denver's young offensive stars consist of WR Courtland Sutton, TE Noah Fant, LG Dalton Risner, and RB Phillip Lindsay. That's a good core of players, but the team can still use help with a truly dynamic No. 2 receiver, a tight end that can block and open things up for Fant, a counterpart to Lindsay, and at least two more young pieces on the offensive line the Broncos are trying to build.

So, again, Denver could go multiple ways on offense and fill a need on draft day. That's one good thing about being a team that has so many needs. 

You really can go best player available (BPA) and fill a need. This is especially true with the defensive side of the ball as well.

On the defensive side, the Broncos' young core consists of LB Bradley Chubb (coming off an ACL tear), S Justin Simmons (if re-signed), and LB Alexander Johnson (who still has a lot of growing to do). That doesn’t mean Denver doesn't have key veteran pieces in place, as S Kareem Jackson and LB Von Miller certainly fit the bill, but most of the defensive talent across the board isn’t young and/or are set to be free agents. 

I nearly didn’t include Simmons for the reason of him being a free agent after this year. But GM John Elway has gone on record publicly with his goal of finding a way to keep Simmons in Denver.

However, considering how many key role players are poised to be unrestricted free agents, the Broncos are especially lacking on the defensive side of the ball and with what the defense has done this year, which hasn’t been great play but very good play, just imagine how could they could be with talent at more positions. This is a Vic Fangio defense on the cusp, but they need a few more building blocks in place to really take them to the next level.

This whole team is on the cusp, to be honest, and since it looks like the Broncos potentially have their quarterback of the future figured out, they're even closer. The Broncos still have a lot of roster needs, but that is a good thing when it comes to the draft in that they can’t zero in on any one player or position, which means a reach is less likely.

Considering where the Broncos are likely to be picking in round one, who are some of the prospects who might A.) fit the bill and B.) reasonably be expected to be there when Denver goes on the clock? 

Check out the video above, as I highlight five under-the-radar prospects who align in both ways. As always, I want to hear your thoughts, so sound off in the comments on which prospect(s) you'd want to see the Broncos target in the first round. 

