Skip to main content

Finding Broncos: Jermaine Johnson | Edge | Florida State

Finding Broncos scouts the 2022 NFL Draft with an edge that had a big year.

Measurements

  • Height: 6-foot-5
  • Weight: 254 pounds
  • Arms: 34 inches
  • Hands: 9-7/8 inches

Combine Results

40 Yard Dash: 4.58

Vertical Jump: 32 inches

Broad Jump: 125 inches

Stats

Pros

  • Johnson has a nose for the quarterback and does well finding him when he beats his block. 
  • The tempo from Johnson is outstanding, and he keeps driving. 
  • His timing with shedding blocks and making the tackle is great. 
  • He has a broad upper body and tremendous wingspan to naturally gap and a half. 
  • He has good length and knows how to use it. 
  • His feet never stop moving, and he constantly keeps driving forward. 
  • Johnson does a good job of getting under blockers' pads to get leverage and drive through it. 
  • He can change direction quickly with good agility. 
  • Johnson can slide with blocking exceptionally well with good lateral agility. 
  • He has the versatility to play in any scheme and can work out of a 3-point or 2-point stance.
  • He has a good foundation of power moves as a pass rusher, including some counters. 
  • He has plenty of power in his hands that are hard to break from. 
  • There is no question about his motor that runs hot and never stops. 
  • When he can use power against the run, he typically does exceptionally well but does need more diversity overall. 
  • Johnson didn't disappear in the late game, which speaks to his conditioning. 

What happens next on the Broncos? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Please take a second, sign up for our free newsletter, and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!

Cons

  • Johnson has strong hands, but they aren't effective yet. 
  • He displays issues diagnosing plays as they happen, especially in the running game. 
  • His overall attack against the run is lacking, and he needs to improve his reads, which can help out his attack. 
  • Johnson is inconsistent when setting the edge against the run. 
  • His pass rush attack is based on power, but he could use some athletic movement-based set-ups and counters. 
  • His attack plan could do with being more fluid as he is more of a straight-up power attack and nothing else. 
  • There are questions about the lack of production at Georgia and his usage there. 
  • He will be a bit older as a rookie than desired. 

Overall

Johnson has a good combination of size, strength, power, and athleticism that teams will love. It would be nice to see him use his athleticism more often as a pass rusher, but the traits are there. There is also work needed to be more consistent as a run defender, which he also has the traits to do well at in the NFL. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

There is enough with Johnson to have a significant role as a rookie, even work as a starter. Some of the issues he has could be worked out as he gains NFL experience, but the coaching staff will have to ensure his bad habits don't get cemented into his muscle memory. 

Fit with Denver

Before the Denver Broncos traded for Russell Wilson, the discussion was about if Jermaine Johnson would be worth the ninth overall pick. It is still a discussion, but Denver is no longer part of it. Barring something extreme medically with his character, it is doubtful Johnson is available at 64th overall. 

With that in mind, he would be a good fit for what the Broncos need and seem to still be looking for from the edge position. He brings good versatility that the Broncos could use and allow Ejiro Evero to be creative with their defensive looks. Johnson would also test their ability to be teachers with him needing to learn to use more movement and athletic moves as a pass rusher and run defender. 

Round Grade: Mid-to-Late First Round

Where he goes: Middle First Round

Follow Erick on Twitter @ErickTrickel.

Follow Mile High Huddle on Twitter and Facebook.

Subscribe to Mile High Huddle on YouTube for daily Broncos live-stream podcasts!

Oct 30, 2021; Clemson, South Carolina, USA; Florida State Seminoles defensive end Jermaine Johnson II (11) scores against the Clemson Tigers during the fourth quarter at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ken Ruinard-USA TODAY Sports
Draft

Finding Broncos: Jermaine Johnson | Edge | Florida State

By Erick Trickel28 seconds ago
Feb 1, 2022; Mobile, AL, USA; National defensive back Joshua Williams of Fayetteville State (30) defends against National running back Rachaad White of Arizona State (3) during National practice for the 2022 Senior Bowl at Hancock Whitney Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vasha Hunt-USA TODAY Sports
Draft

Finding Broncos: Joshua Williams | CB | Fayetteville State

By Erick Trickel7 minutes ago
Russell Wilson, Joe Namath
News

Russell Wilson and the Lessons Learned from 'Broadway' Joe Namath

By Dr. Emmett Smith2 hours ago
Nathaniel Hackett, Davante Adams
News

Nathaniel Hackett Hints at How Broncos Will Plan for WR Davante Adams

By Chad Jensen22 hours ago
Dec 18, 2021; Shreveport, LA, USA; BYU Cougars quarterback Baylor Romney (16) avoids UAB Blazers linebacker Alex Wright (16) during the first quarter during the 2021 Independence Bowl at Independence Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports
Draft

Finding Broncos: Alex Wright | Edge | UAB

By Erick Trickel22 hours ago
Nov 30, 2019; Stanford, CA, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish defensive back Kyle Hamilton (14) breaks up a pass intended for Stanford Cardinal tight end Colby Parkinson (84) during the third quarter at Stanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports
Draft

Finding Broncos: Kyle Hamilton | S | Notre Dame

By Erick Trickel23 hours ago
Denver Broncos GM George Paton introduces Nathaniel Hackett, who has agreed to terms to become the club s head coach at a press conference at UC Health Training Center.
News

Updating Broncos' 2022 Cap Space After Initial Waves of Free Agency

By Bob MorrisMar 28, 2022
Melvin Gordon
News

Paton Confirms Interest in Re-Signing Melvin Gordon, Kareem Jackson

By Chad JensenMar 28, 2022
USATSI_17354889
News

George Paton on Tyreek Hill Trade: Broncos Still 'Have a Long Way to Go'

By Zack KelbermanMar 27, 2022