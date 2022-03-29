Finding Broncos: Jermaine Johnson | Edge | Florida State

Measurements

Height: 6-foot-5

6-foot-5 Weight: 254 pounds

254 pounds Arms: 34 inches

34 inches Hands: 9-7/8 inches

Combine Results

40 Yard Dash: 4.58

Vertical Jump: 32 inches

Broad Jump: 125 inches

Stats

Pros

Johnson has a nose for the quarterback and does well finding him when he beats his block.

The tempo from Johnson is outstanding, and he keeps driving.

His timing with shedding blocks and making the tackle is great.

He has a broad upper body and tremendous wingspan to naturally gap and a half.

He has good length and knows how to use it.

His feet never stop moving, and he constantly keeps driving forward.

Johnson does a good job of getting under blockers' pads to get leverage and drive through it.

He can change direction quickly with good agility.

Johnson can slide with blocking exceptionally well with good lateral agility.

He has the versatility to play in any scheme and can work out of a 3-point or 2-point stance.

He has a good foundation of power moves as a pass rusher, including some counters.

He has plenty of power in his hands that are hard to break from.

There is no question about his motor that runs hot and never stops.

When he can use power against the run, he typically does exceptionally well but does need more diversity overall.

Johnson didn't disappear in the late game, which speaks to his conditioning.

What happens next on the Broncos? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Please take a second, sign up for our free newsletter, and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!

Cons

Johnson has strong hands, but they aren't effective yet.

He displays issues diagnosing plays as they happen, especially in the running game.

His overall attack against the run is lacking, and he needs to improve his reads, which can help out his attack.

Johnson is inconsistent when setting the edge against the run.

His pass rush attack is based on power, but he could use some athletic movement-based set-ups and counters.

His attack plan could do with being more fluid as he is more of a straight-up power attack and nothing else.

There are questions about the lack of production at Georgia and his usage there.

He will be a bit older as a rookie than desired.

Overall

Johnson has a good combination of size, strength, power, and athleticism that teams will love. It would be nice to see him use his athleticism more often as a pass rusher, but the traits are there. There is also work needed to be more consistent as a run defender, which he also has the traits to do well at in the NFL.

There is enough with Johnson to have a significant role as a rookie, even work as a starter. Some of the issues he has could be worked out as he gains NFL experience, but the coaching staff will have to ensure his bad habits don't get cemented into his muscle memory.

Fit with Denver

Before the Denver Broncos traded for Russell Wilson, the discussion was about if Jermaine Johnson would be worth the ninth overall pick. It is still a discussion, but Denver is no longer part of it. Barring something extreme medically with his character, it is doubtful Johnson is available at 64th overall.

With that in mind, he would be a good fit for what the Broncos need and seem to still be looking for from the edge position. He brings good versatility that the Broncos could use and allow Ejiro Evero to be creative with their defensive looks. Johnson would also test their ability to be teachers with him needing to learn to use more movement and athletic moves as a pass rusher and run defender.

Round Grade: Mid-to-Late First Round

Where he goes: Middle First Round

Follow Erick on Twitter @ErickTrickel.

Follow Mile High Huddle on Twitter and Facebook.

Subscribe to Mile High Huddle on YouTube for daily Broncos live-stream podcasts!