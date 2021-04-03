FSU's Asante Samuel, Jr. Sends Message to Broncos, NFL Teams: 'I'm a Dominant CB on the Outside'

The Broncos might have need of a new nickel cornerback to succeed Bryce Callahan but Florida State's Asante Samuel, Jr. is adamant that he belongs on the boundary.

After a productive career at Florida State, cornerback Asante Samuel, Jr. enters the NFL draft with a lot to live up to, especially after his famous namesake father registered 51 career interceptions over a decade-plus stay in the league.

Having been blessed with his father’s closing speed and instincts, the former Seminole is now well-equipped to make his own transition to the NFL. It’s been rumored that the Denver Broncos have already met virtually with the 21-year-old, and he recently made his first appearance at No. 39 on NFL draft guru Daniel Jeremiah’s list of top-50 draft prospects.

Fitting with the Broncos will depend on Samuel's ability to play in the slot, given that Denver's proven slot option Bryce Callahan is in a contract year, and furthermore will be making a return from injury.

During his final year at Florida State Samuel played 11 snaps in the slot (giving up a solitary reception for five yards), proving that he can cover wherever he lines up. Last Friday, spoke out to bolster his own draft standing by insisting he’s a pure outside cornerback.

“Of course, I feel like I’m an outside guy,” Samuel said. “I’ve been playing outside all my life. I’ve played nickel sometimes, in my freshman year, but at the end of the day, I make plays on the outside. I feel like that I’m a dominant corner on the outside.”

What happens next on the Broncos? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our free newsletter and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!

Samuel faces the challenge of convincing teams that his smaller 5-foot-10, 184-pound frame will be no barrier to success in a league increasingly dominated by bigger receivers. However, he remains undaunted.

“They try and look at my height and things of that nature, but I’m the same size as Jaire Alexander, and he’s a dominant NFL cornerback right now—one of the best in the league,” Samuel said. “I feel like size doesn’t matter; it’s about the heart, and mentality you have on the field.”

Mile High Huddle's senior draft analyst Erick Trickel has Samuel ranked as his No. 8 corner in the 2021 class, but projects him to go in the second round. Depending on how the Broncos maneuver early, Samuel could be an option.

Currently holding the No. 9 overall draft pick, should Broncos GM George Paton opt to trade down, Samuels’s heart and desire might prove compelling, especially considering that the oft-injured Callahan is entering a contract year.

But following in his father’s footsteps would still have to start, in all likelihood, by Junior manning the slot in Denver.

Follow Keith on Twitter @KeithC_NFL.

Follow Mile High Huddle on Twitter and Facebook.

Subscribe to Mile High Huddle on YouTube for daily Broncos live-stream podcasts!