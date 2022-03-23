Finding Broncos: Jamaree Salyer | IOL | Georgia

Measurements

Height: 6-foot-3

Weight: 321 pounds

Arms: 33-5/8 inches

Hands: 10 inches

Combine Results

Bench Press: 31

Stats

*As an offensive lineman, Salyer has no stats.

Pros

Salyer has shown excellent versatility by playing every spot on the offensive line and showing key traits for every scheme.

There is no doubt he has the length and build for the NFL.

He has strong hands that are hard to break free from.

He has broad shoulders, takes up a lot of space, and is hard to get around.

Salyer stays calm when blocking and doesn't reach for blocks.

He has a strong punch with good placement to engage with.

He has a great base with good footwork.

There is tremendous power that he uses well to keep defenders off-balance.

While it isn't outstanding, he is competent as a lateral mover.

He is always looking for work and aims to finish his blocks.

He does well to hit his landmarks as a puller and climbs with good timing.

Cons

Salyer plays with a high pad level with poor bend in the lower half.

He has a bad habit of lowering his head into contact, especially when on the move.

There are times his base will get too narrow in pass protection.

While he has played all five positions, that is a double-edged sword as he hasn't had a chance to settle at one position.

He will likely need to be limited to the interior in the NFL, outside of an emergency, because he can struggle with quicker attacks around the edge.

His mirroring isn't the best, especially when at tackle.

He has to improve how quickly he can drop and anchor.

Overall

When just looking at Salyer, many will write him off as a power/gap interior offensive lineman only, but he has enough movement skills to work in an outside zone scheme. In addition, he offers up good versatility with where to line up at, though he is much better suited to being a guard in the NFL.

Salyer eats up a lot of space with his wide well-built frame, making it hard for defenders to get around him through the interior gaps. However, there are enough questions about his ability to handle speed rushers outside to keep him from being a full-time tackle.

Depending on where he goes, Salyer can be a day one starter on the inside. If he does land in an outside zone scheme, it may take a little more time before he is ready to start, but he should be prepared at some point during his rookie season.

With his strength and power, Salyer will draw many offensive line coaches because he has those traits you can't teach. His power comes naturally, and he uses it exceptionally well to cover up some deficiencies elsewhere.

Fit with Denver

If Denver is looking for an interior offensive lineman to start this year, they shouldn't look at Salyer, nor should they look his way as a right tackle option. However, with Dalton Risner on the final year of his deal and the ability to get out of Graham Glasgow's contract, Salyer works as a pick for the future.

That wouldn't be ideal as the Broncos are in a spot they need more impact players, especially with only five picks currently in the 2023 draft. Even so, Salyer would be allowed to sit for the year and provide some depth and then could be part of a competition to take over one of the guard positions.

When watching his tape, there are many similarities to Laken Tomlinson when he entered the NFL years ago out of Duke. It took time for Tomlinson to find a home, and it was in an outside zone scheme. There is a lot to like about Salyer, and with his versatility, there is a chance he even hears his name called in the last part of the first round.

Round Grade: Early Second Round

Where he goes: Early-to-Mid Second Round

