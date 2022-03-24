Finding Broncos: Logan Hall | Edge/IDL | Houston

Measurements

Height: 6-foot-6

Weight: 283 pounds

Arms: 32-3/4 inches

Hands: 9-5/8 inches

Combine Results

40 Yard Dash: 4.88

Vertical Jump: 30 inches

3-Cone Drill: 7.25

20 Yard Shuttle: 4.44

Stats

Pros

Hall has a great frame that he is still growing into.

He explodes off the snap and is quick to engage with blockers.

He has some good pass rush moves in his arsenal, including a special swim move.

His range when in pursuit is great, and he is a threat on the backend to chase down plays in the opposite direction.

He stays balanced through his spin move and is hard to handle.

He knows how to generate power in his lower half and roll it up and through his blockers to get them on their heels.

There is an excellent ability to convert that explosion off the snap to power, making him hard to anchor against.

He has good versatility with good movement skills to attack as a stand-up rusher, but he also drops his hand into the dirt and plays with power and leverage.

He is violent with his hands.

Hall consistently works to find the quickest and easiest path to the ball, which means working to take the edge of his blocks.

It is almost an instant win with how quickly he is off the snap when he plays inside.

You can see improvement in his technique from 2020 to 2021, especially with his pass rush moves.

He has strong hands that get locked onto blocks.

What happens next on the Broncos? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Please take a second, sign up for our free newsletter, and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!

Cons

There is some debate on where his best position will be in the NFL.

He is a bit tight in the lower half, which isn't going to help teams determine where best to play him.

He has to be quicker when shedding blocks and getting back to attacking.

He struggles against double teams and has to be more consistent with his attacks against them.

His pass rush attack is often disjointed with his upper and lower body not working in unison.

There has to be a lot more control through his attack.

There will need to be an immediate teaching session about leverage.

There is still work that needs to be done to improve his football IQ and processor.

He loses sight of the ball or plays himself out of position.

With his use in college, it could be a detriment early on as he transitions to the NFL.

Overall

If a team can figure out where to play Hall full time, they could have a great player. He has traits to play as an interior defensive lineman and could play as an edge rusher. Any team that wants a hybrid for sub-packages, then Hall would be an excellent fit.

Some of what Hall has to work on isn't coachable, but most of it is. He has the physical traits that will draw NFL coaches to him. Houston has put out some quality front seven players over the past few years, and Hall is yet another one. With the raw traits that Houston started developing, he can have an impact as a rookie in multiple situations.

Hall isn't just a pass rusher or run defender as he is extremely capable against both. It will likely end up a situation where down, distance, and situation determine where exactly he lines up. In obvious running situations, stacking him as an edge to give more power, or in passing situations, facing him up against a guard would be using him to his max.

Fit with Denver

One missing piece for the Broncos front seven is finding a hybrid-type defender. Hall can fill that role with the ability to play the edge and then drop down and play as a 5-technique to contribute as a pass rusher. Adding him as part of the rotation would give Ejiro Evero plenty of versatility and a wide range of skill-sets he could play with.

Even if Denver views him as just an interior defensive lineman, they need more help there. D.J. Jones was a great signing, but he should be limited to a 0/1/2i-technique, and Denver needs another 41/4/5-technique option to add to their rotation. Right now, it is Dre'Mont Jones and McTelvin Agim who hasn't shown enough just yet. So Hall would be the right guy to contribute next to D.J. Jones.

The value of Hall has been all over the place, with some expecting him to be a top 25 pick in the NFL draft. Others have mentioned him falling to the third round. If he is there around 50, then it would be nice to see Denver consider moving up from 64th overall to get the versatile chess piece for their defensive front.

Round Grade: Mid Second Round

Where he goes: Early-to-Mid Second Round

Follow Erick on Twitter @ErickTrickel.

Follow Mile High Huddle on Twitter and Facebook.

Subscribe to Mile High Huddle on YouTube for daily Broncos live-stream podcasts!