Finding Broncos: Darian Kinnard | OL | Kentucky

Measurements

Height: 6-foot-5

Weight: 345 pounds

Arms: 35 inches

Hands: 11-3/4 inches

Combine Results

40 Yard Dash: 5.31

Vertical Jump: 25 inches

Broad Jump: 99 inches

3 Cone Drill: 8.11 seconds

20 Yard Shuttle: 4.96 seconds

Pros

Incredible length with a powerful upper body

Grip strength to dominate counter moves and dictate the rep

Grinder at the point of attack with several drive blocks and finishes with immense power

Good mirror as a pass protector if he latches on quickly

Generates a ton of torque with quality leverage, using his long arms to his advantage

Solid anchor and is difficult to move off of his spot

Cons

Limited to a power scheme with narrow pulls, preferably used as a pin blocker to seal the edge or interior defensive lineman

Clunky footwork in pass sets can open the arc for speed rushers

Top-heavy waist bender that struggles with balance and spends a lot of time on the ground

Hand placement is a problem, and he catches defenders rather than extending his arms to keep them out of his chest plate

Struggles to recognize stunts and delayed blitzes, allowing free rushers

Overview

A mammoth of a man with incredible power, Darian Kinnard should see an easy path to success as a mauler in a power running scheme with solid upside as a guard. With issues setting up against speed rushers that dominate the NFL level, getting this lengthy bully on the interior could produce high-level results.

Kinnard has a ton of quality traits, but the requisite athleticism to move laterally with fluidity isn't there, limiting him to a phone booth mauler at the point of attack. He uses his immense upper body strength with ease, accentuating his ability to close gaps with his long arms and not allow defenders to cross his face.

In pass protection, you see an easy mirror to open the rep, followed by a severe lack of balance at times due to overextension of his upper body that can see him on the ground a lot. When he gets his huge hands on defenders with the proper hand placement and a solid base, he ends the rep quickly and doesn't give ground moving backwards.

Fit with Broncos

With the move toward a wide zone running scheme that requires plus-level athleticism from the offensive lineman, Kinnard doesn't seem like a great fit for the Broncos. His lack of lateral agility and inability to extend to the second level with ease are significant causes for concern in this offense.

Though Kinnard has long-term starting experience at a significant position of need for the Broncos (right tackle), they could find a better fit with a couple of different players where Kinnard would potentially be selected. Even as a guard, the fit isn't great.

Grade: Round 3

Where he Goes: Top-75

