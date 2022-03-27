Finding Broncos: Wan'Dale Robinson | WR/RB | Kentucky

Measurements

Height: 5-foot-8

5-foot-8 Weight: 178 pounds

178 pounds Arms: 27-5/8 inches

27-5/8 inches Hands: 9 inches

Combine Results

40 Yard Dash: 4.44

Vertical Jump: 34.5 inches

Broad Jump: 118 inches

Stats

Pros

Robinson is tough and doesn't back down.

He is the prototype for a gadget offensive weapon but needs a creative play-caller.

He has a great burst to get open quickly.

He knows how to leverage defensive backs through his routes.

Robinson has quick acceleration.

There is some suddenness with Robinson that would be used best as a runner.

His vision is excellent and can make him small to slip through lanes.

His footwork is fantastic.

Despite the limited catch radius, Robinson has good hands.

There is twitchiness with Robinson.

His ability to track the ball is fantastic and can be utilized as a deep threat.

He has a good football IQ and seems to have sound instincts.

Cons

There will be issues about where the best spot to play Robinson will be.

The scheme will have to keep Robinson clean off the snap.

He may be more running back that can play receiver than a full-time receiver in the NFL.

There are going to be severe limitations in the scheme and role.

When working as a wide receiver, you have to make sure he is open and can get the ball to his frame with a small catch radius.

He is not going to be a contested-catch guy.

There must be movement to get him in the right matchup to be effective when working as a receiver.

His route running can be sloppy, especially when it comes to his breaks which are rounded and not sharp.

While he has decent speed, there are many instances of Robinson getting chased down from behind.

Overall

Robinson has all of the traits needed to be a gadget-type weapon for offenses in the NFL. The best way to help him succeed is by having a creative offensive mind that can use him in various ways. With his limitations, he isn't best suited to be a full-time receiver in the NFL, so if a team wants him in a specific position, running back is more suitable.

When it comes to working as a running back, Robinson has good vision and has the suddenness to make defenders miss. If teams put him as a running back that can move out to be a receiver, it limits the exposure to his limitations while maximizing the threat he can be. He would be a good third-down option because he offers tremendous receiving ability and can work so well in space.

The problem with working Robinson as a full-time receiver is his limited catch radius and the issues he has when getting off of press coverage. Working with him as a gadget player is best to use him to his max.

Fit with Denver

The fit with Denver will largely depend on if the Broncos want a gadget player like Robinson. He offers up something different from K.J. Hamler, so Nathaniel Hackett could get creative with how he uses the offensive weapons Denver already has and Robinson if they add him. However, there is a problem with that, and it is who would come off for Robinson to take the field?

It isn't as big of a deal if they put him as a running back and go from there. He can complement Javonte Williams as a runner while offering his versatility as a receiver. Then when they want to get creative on offense with using Robinson, Williams is the only one coming off the field.

Even then, it would be better for the Broncos to select a more natural runner than Robinson. While running back is the best single position for him, gadget player being his role, he isn't a natural runner and doesn't offer much as a blocker. That would limit the offense on third down and give some information away to the defense.

Round Grade: Late Fourth Round

Where he goes: Mid-to-Late Third Round

