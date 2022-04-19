Finding Broncos: Daxton Hill | DB | Michigan

Measurements

Height: 6-foot-0

Weight: 192 pounds

Arms: 32-1/4 inches

Hands: 9-1/2 inches

Combine Results

Combine Results

40 Yard Dash: 4.38 seconds

Vertical Jump: 33.5 inches

Broad Jump: 121 inches

3 Cone Drill: 6.57 seconds

20 Yard Shuttle: 4.06 seconds

Stats

Stats

Pros

Has plenty of speed and explosiveness as a defensive back.

Has a good range laterally and vertically.

Smooth with his movement and change of direction.

Has the versatility to play multiple roles and positions in the secondary.

Has plenty of burst to chase down from behind.

Rapid transition vertically to trigger downhill.

Good vision and reads to break down passing concepts.

Closes quickly on the ball.

Aggressive at challenging the catch point.

Quick acceleration and quick to reach top speed.

Quick footwork in coverage.

Plus vision and awareness to work in zone coverage.

Backpedal is excellent and better than many in the NFL already.

Does extremely well reading the eyes of the quarterback.

Does well-leveraging receivers through their routes.

Plenty of twitchy athleticism.

Doesn't waste steps or movement in any phase.

Great ball tracking ability.

Challenges receivers at the hight point with good length and leaping.

Quick processor, and the game flows slowly for him.

Had a healthy career at Michigan.

Good feel for positioning when matching with receivers.

Cons

Has some issues getting off blocks from tight ends and receivers.

He has some freelance to his game, which leads to bad plays for the defense.

Needs to do better at avoiding rub routes.

Doesn't always bring power into taking on blocks.

Would like to see him be consistent with the power he brings into his tackle attempts.

Has shown issues carrying receivers deeper downfield when matched one-on-one.

Could do with more trust in those around him.

Can get dragged when going for the tackle.

Might not be the best matchup for bigger tight ends in the NFL.

At times he seems to shy away from being physical.

Overview

Daxton Hill is one of the most versatile defensive backs in this class. He can play multiple safety roles and boundary and slot corner. On top of that, he has the versatility to play in just about any coverage scheme.

While he has concerns over his physicality and aggressiveness not always being up there with what teams may want, he does enough to get the job done. Going for the big hits puts more wear and tear on your own body and could open Hill to injuries. He isn't making business decisions exactly but playing to take care of his body.

Hill will make plenty of plays for the defense, both in coverage and coming downhill against the run. When he needs to be physical and aggressive, he will be but plays smart and with good control. His traits in coverage are so coveted that it wouldn't be surprising to hear his name called before round one is over.

Fit with Broncos

If the Broncos could land Hill, it would be a tremendous pickup for their secondary. He is a natural fit in the scheme as he effectively works as nickel or as a two-high safety. Even if he isn't the most physical defensive back, Denver has plenty of others to bring that physicality.

Hill would compete with Caden Sterns and Kareem Jackson for the third safety spot and also could compete with K'Waun Williams as the slot corner. He is the type of player you want on the field, especially on passing downs. His ability to generate positive plays for the defense is high, and Denver could use even more of that on their defense.

The issue is that Hill is looking like a first-round draft pick, so barring a fall in the draft, he will be out of range for the Broncos.

Grade: Mid Round 1

Where he Goes: Round 1/Round 2

