Finding Broncos: M.J. Emerson | CB | Mississippi State

Finding Broncos scouts the 2022 NFL Draft with a corner out of Mississippi State.

Measurements

  • Height: 6-foot-2
  • Weight: 201 pounds
  • Arms: 33-1/2 inches
  • Hands: 10-1/8 inches

Combine Results

  • 40-Yard Dash: 4.53 seconds

Stats

Pros

  • He has good size and length, and he uses the length well to challenge the catch point. 
  • He can help on special teams if his lack of physicality doesn't become an issue. 
  • He is smooth with his transitions. 
  • Has good awareness working in off-coverage. 
  • He has good eye balance between the quarterback and the receiver. 
  • There is a quick trigger to read and react. 
  • He knows how to crowd receivers through their routes and at the catch point. 
  • Despite concerns about physicality, when he does use it, the results are promising. 
  • Has a stiff punch to alter the receiver's pathway. 
  • Works exceptionally well in zone coverage and can mirror in man coverage. 
  • He has smooth footwork that is great. 
  • Has durability, and once he hit the field as a starter, he stayed out there. 
  • Has a short-term memory to forget mistakes that he makes. 

Cons

  • He needs to work on his ball skills and make more plays for the ball. 
  • Only has one interception in his career due to being content to break up the pass. 
  • Isn't consistently physical. 
  • Looks to drag tackle by the arm or ankle tackle. 
  • Will dive early for the tackle and miss. 
  • His play as a run defender on the boundary doesn't exist. 
  • He isn't aggressive at attacking the throwing lane. 
  • His issues with physicality could lead to problems if he works on special teams. 
  • Doesn't have great versatility as a boundary-only corner. 
  • His press in college was great but needs to be stiffer for the NFL. 
  • Has a bad habit of getting grabby and drawing pass interference calls.

Overview

Emerson has good versatility with the scheme that he works in, but the inconsistency with his physicality is a major concern. With how the NFL is now, you need to be tough on the perimeter against the run, and he doesn't have that. So with those concerns, he may be better suited working in off-coverage than up close in press. 

There are traits to work in press, but he has to be tougher at the line of scrimmage than he showed on a consistent level. He has enough awareness in zone coverage and can mirror to work in man. That versatility is going to be coveted by NFL teams. 

Fit with Broncos

The Denver Broncos are still looking for depth at the corner position, and Emerson can be a good fit for what they need. There are key areas he has to work on, and sitting behind Ronald Darby and Patrick Surtain III for a year would be an ideal situation. However, his issues against the run will be an issue for the Broncos, who are looking for that physicality. 

Maybe that is something Emerson can pick up on in the NFL, or it just clicks for him, but it would be a risk for them. Any team that values physicality and run defense on the boundary is going to have issues with Emerson and may not be willing to take that risk of him putting it together. If he was there in round four, when the Broncos have two picks, that might be the time to take the risk on someone like Emerson. 

Grade: Early Round 4

Where he Goes: Early/Mid Round 4

