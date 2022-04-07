Skip to main content

Finding Broncos: Jojo Domann | LB | Nebraska

Finding Broncos scouts the 2022 NFL Draft with a versatile linebacker that also played boundary corner.

Measurements

  • Height: 6-foot-1
  • Weight: 228 pounds
  • Arms: 30-3/8 inches
  • Hands: 9-1/2 inches

Combine Results

  • 40-Yard Dash: 4.62 seconds
  • Vertical Jump: 34.5 inches
  • Broad Jump: 119 inches

Stats

Pros

  • He has played out on the boundary and in the slot as a corner and showed up well. 
  • His toughness is elite. 
  • He can hang with tight ends and running backs in short and shallow zones. 
  • He has a knack for forcing fumbles. 
  • He is an efficient mover and doesn't waste steps. 
  • Domann has excellent instincts when working in farther from the line of scrimmage. 
  • There is enough power to do the dirty work of taking on blockers and constricting running lanes. 
  • He can stack and shed blockers quite well. 
  • He is a great athlete that offers up plenty of versatility. 
  • He played with broken fingers and needed surgery on his hand. 
  • His football IQ and adaptability are fantastic. 

Cons

  • There is a lot of missed action due to injury, including one entire season. 
  • He has limitations working in man coverage. 
  • Domann needs more burst to close. 
  • His wingspan isn't great. 
  • The length is a little concerning. 
  • There have been issues wrapping up due to length. 
  • He will be older than most teams want at 25 years old for a rookie. 
  • He has a bad habit of lowering his eyes into contact and missing. 

Overview

Domann is such an interesting prospect because of his time starting as a corner. He played extremely good football there, and it showed how versatile he could be for a defense. However, the versatility won't be as great at the NFL level, and he will be more limited to being a traditional linebacker. 

His instincts consistently put him in a good position, and he flows with the play quite well. Even as a linebacker, he has the versatility to play multiple roles with a defense and play in multiple schemes. So there is still a lot of value with Domann for NFL teams. 

Fit with Broncos

If the Denver Broncos want another instinctive linebacker who can play multiple roles, Domann would be a good option. There is the ability to contribute right away on special teams and have a role on defense. His ability to contribute right away is because of the athleticism, instincts, and football IQ that he brings. 

Denver is still looking for additional linebacker help, and Domann fits what they're looking for. While he isn't the caliber of athlete they have looked for at the position, he is still more than capable. Domann doesn't have much upside, with most of his concerns being injury history and size concerns. He fits the scheme Denver runs and would be a price they could use as additional depth and on special teams. 

Grade: Late Round 3

Where he Goes: Early/Mid Round 4

Nov 7, 2020; Evanston, Illinois, USA; Nebraska Cornhuskers linebacker JoJo Domann (13) tries to tackle Northwestern Wildcats quarterback Peyton Ramsey (12) during the second half at Ryan Field. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-USA TODAY Sports
