Linebacker is a need for the Broncos and this draft class is pretty stacked.

While the Denver Broncos showed they could survive without two starting linebackers, they'll be able to replenish their depth at the position. Josey Jewell, Alexander Johnson, and Kenny Young are all set to be free agents after all three started games in 2021, only to end up missing time because of injuries, which always clouds the value on the open market.

Denver is interested in bringing at least one of those linebackers back. The team reportedly planned to meet with Jewell's agents during this week's NFL Combine. The Broncos also got a chance to see this fairly stacked linebacker class do their on-field drills, and many stood out.

It's a strong linebacker class, so even if the Broncos bring back one of those impending free agents, they could still turn to the draft for additional depth.

Coming out of the athletic testing at Lucas Oil Stadium, I'll list the biggest risers but numerous others didn't make the list despite producing a really good workout, and not many others could've made the fallers list. But, overall, linebacker was the most consistent group prospect-to-prospect without huge variance in how they tested.

There is good reason to be excited for this linebacker class, especially after watching their workouts. Who were the biggest risers and fallers at linebacker?

Let's dive in.

40-Yard Dash Risers: © Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports Troy Andersen | Montana State Andersen has been moving up boards since the Senior Bowl, and a 4.42 will only help his climb. Christian Harris | Alabama Harris was expected to run a good time, but 4.44 was a little faster than expected. What stood out even more was how effortless and smooth he looked during his runs. Channing Tindall | Georgia There were many questions about Tindall and how speed, but he checked off that box with a 4.47. Unfortunately, he is the forgotten man from that Georgia Bulldog defense, mainly because he wasn't a starter. Brandon Smith | Penn State Smith had been moving down boards, primarily due to issues with how he was used at Penn State, but his 4.52 will boost him back up as teams feel they can use him correctly. Quay Walker | Georgia The Georgia Bulldogs have put on a show at the combine. Many felt Walker would be in the 4.6 range, but he posted a 4.52 to exceed expectations. 40-Yard Dash Fallers: © Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports Josh Ross | Michigan There are plenty of concerns with Ross outside of the box, and while a faster 40 wouldn't have erased those concerns, it would've helped, but his 4.79 isn't going to help. Nate Landman | Colorado Landman is going to be very limited at the NFL level, and posting the slowest time of a 4.86 isn't going to help his prospects for the NFL. Zakoby McClain | Auburn McClain with a 4.69 was a letdown despite being an okay time, but many were expecting him to push for a sub 4.5 time. Jack Sanborn | Wisconsin Sanborn is more of an instinctive linebacker, who can overcome a 4.73 some, but as the NFL gets faster and more athletic, you want to see faster times. Devin Lloyd | Utah The 4.66 time that Lloyd posted isn't a bad number, but the issue is he ended up testing slower than expected and desired. Testing/Drills Risers: © Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports Chad Muma | Wyoming There was one drill where Muma had some issues, but it dealt with the throw from the quarterback. Besides that one drill, Muma killed it. Quay Walker | Georgia Walker was smooth in every drill, and the technique he showed was consistently clean. Brian Asamoah II | Oklahoma Asamoah still has technical things to clean up, but he is such a smooth mover, and he seemed to glide through the coverage drills. Brandon Smith | Penn State Penn State didn't use him the best this past season, which led to many questions about his position in the NFL. However, he made it clear how versatile he can be in the linebacker corps through his drills. Troy Andersen | Montana State Andersen had a lot to gain at the combine through the drills, and it was a setting he got to show off. The technique isn't all there, but he has the athleticism and tools to work with and develop. Darrian Beavers | Cincinnati There were questions about how smooth Beavers is in coverage, which could've limited him to specific coverage roles, but his drills were clean, and he was pretty fluid. Damone Clark | LSU Clark had a strong day. It wasn't perfect, but he showed how he is still climbing up and growing, showing growth in certain areas from drill to drill. He was picking up on what the coaches were saying. Testing/Drills Fallers: © Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports Devin Lloyd | Utah To be clear, the drills from Lloyd were not bad, but they were not good enough. Expectations were high for Lloyd to go out there and nail all the drills, and there was an issue with each of them. Nephi Sewell | Utah Sewell needed a good showing to keep himself in the day three conversation, but he was all over the place with his drills. His footwork was messy, and he struggled to move fluidly. Zakoby McClain | Auburn McClain had an issue with finishing coverage drills, and his hips were very tight when changing direction, which is going to be limiting in the NFL. Christian Harris | Alabama Harris did well with the athletic testing, but he was disappointing with the drills. His movements were not as smooth as you would've hoped, and in multiple drills, he was dropping his eyes to his feet. Tre Williams | Arkansas Williams was consistently sloppy with his footwork, and there were multiple drills where he seemed to be guessing what was coming instead of just following. Jack Sanborn | Wisconsin The combine drills aren't a setting where instinctive players will consistently shine. Unfortunately, that was an issue with Sanborn through the drills, and it led to some clunky movement. Overall Risers: © Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports Quay Walker | Georgia Entering the combine, Walker was viewed just outside the top 50 for many draft analysts, but he did enough to secure his spot as a top 50 prospect. He tested exceptionally well athletically and nailed the drills. Chad Muma | Wyoming Wyoming produced Logan Wilson two years ago, and Chad Muma showed why he is a better prospect. He tested exceptionally well athletically, much better than expected, and was so clean with most of his drills. Muma is right there on the border of a top 50 player. Troy Andersen | Montana State Andersen was a quarterback, running back, and then a linebacker. There is no question he is still learning the linebacker position, and that showed during drills, but he can have an impact early on special teams and has tremendous upside on defense/ Channing Tindall | Georgia Tindall is the forgotten man from the Bulldogs defense because he wasn't a starter this past season, but he killed it at the combine. He answered concerns about his athleticism movement skills and showed good technique working through the positions drills. Mike Rose | Iowa State Mike Rose did enough to hear his name called during the draft. During drills, there were some issues, but he showed off how he can be a versatile weapon from the linebacker position. Brian Asamoah II | Oklahoma Asamoah had some hype entering the combine, but he seemed on the cusp of being a top 100 pick. He tested well athletically and had an excellent showing with the drills that very well could push him into being a top 100 pick. Overall Fallers: © Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports Nakobe Dean | Georgia With how many linebackers worked out and had a great showing, Dean not working out hurts. He is still likely the number two linebacker for teams, but the gap between him and the third linebacker closed some. His pro day is going to be vital. Zakoby McClain | Auburn There was hope McClain would show some smooth movement and fluidity, but that isn't what happened. Instead, McClain didn't take advantage of the combine to answer questions and is one of those players that walk away with more questions about his NFL prospects. Josh Ross | Michigan As NFL teams want versatility and athleticism from the linebacker position, Ross showed how limited he is during drills. The coverage drills from Ross were a mess, and he is widely viewed as a two-down run defender that has to keep things in the box. Nate Landman | Colorado Landman is a fan favorite for fans of Colorado, but his prospects for the NFL were grim entering the combine, and he didn't do enough to help. He likely gets a shot as an undrafted free agent, but he will have a long and hard upward climb. Jack Sanborn | Wisconsin This wasn't a setting for Sanborn to shine, and that showed. He wasn't expected to test well athletically and was still disappointed there. In addition, his drills were rough, as this isn't the setting where a player's instincts can carry things. Terrel Bernard | Baylor Bernard wasn't terrible, but he wasn't as smooth in the drills, and his athletic testing was a little lackluster. Bernard will have to rely on his ability in coverage, and the coverage drills are where he struggled the most. Tre Williams | Arkansas It was a forgettable showing from Williams, and with how strong the linebacker class is this year, that isn't a good thing. Granted, it isn't a good thing no matter how the class strength looks.

