Zach Tom | Wake Forest

Tom was smooth in all drills and showed good technique and footwork. He didn't get too high with his pad level and showed he has the versatility teams desire.

Charles Cross | Mississippi State

Cross was excellent with most athletic testing and showed off the technique with the field drills. Again, this was expected from the tackle prospect who has the cleanest footwork of this class.

Ickey Ekwonu | North Carolina State

Ekwonu has plenty of power but doubts about his movement and overall technique. However, his fieldwork showed good, quick, and smooth movements while showing off improved technique from the end of his college season. He has taken to coaching from the offensive line gurus he has worked with, and it shows.

Cole Strange | Chatanooga

Coming from a small school, Strange caught the attention of many at the Senior Bowl, and he did an excellent job of building off that with a great showing during all the Combine events.

Kellen Diesch | Arizona State

Diesch tested extremely well athletically, and it carried over to the drills on the field. His technique wasn't great, but it was good enough to show a foundation for NFL coaches to work with and develop.

Bernhard Raimann | Central Michigan

Of all the offensive linemen who did the fieldwork, Raimann was probably the smoothest of the bunch. He is extremely smooth and has great technique already.

Trevor Penning | Northern Iowa

Some of the dills were rough around the edges for Penning, but he showed how quick he is with his movements and how effective he is, even if he isn't always the smoothest.