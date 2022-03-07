Kalon Barnes | Baylor

Fast times are always going to draw attention and help draft stock, especially for later-round prospects. Teams value speed, so posting the second-fastest 40 time of 4.23 is going to help Barnes, though by how much remains to be seen.

Tariq Woolen | UTSA

Woolen has elite length, and his speed was well-known when entering the combine, but 4.26 seemed to exceed expectations. He is viewed as a top 150 pick potentially, and that time will help cement him there.

Zyon McCollum | Sam Houston State

McCollum is an interesting development corner option that will draw attention to himself with the day he had, which started with a 4.33 40-yard dash.

Cam Taylor-Britt | Nebraska

The expectation for Taylor-Britt was between 4.4 and 4.5, but he posted a time of 4.38 with good size and length.

Tariq Castro-Fields | Pittsburgh

When going off his tape, the expectations were maybe a sub 4.5, but Castro-Fields surprised many with a 4.38.

Ahmad Gardner | Cincinnati

This was the final box for Garnder to check, and the 4.41 did that. With injuries to other top corners, this was an excellent start to Garnder putting himself as the top corner in the draft.

Kaiir Elam | Florida

Elam was much faster than expected, getting just under 4.4 with that 4.39. It was a great start to his day as he attempted to rise back up in a strong corner class.

Trent McDuffie | Washington

There will be a concern about his length as corners under 30" arms don't see much success; unless you look at the draft pedigree, then it is a much better outlook. However, McDuffie was on a mission to show length shouldn't be a concern because he is a baller, and the 4.44 was a great time to post.