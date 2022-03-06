The Denver Broncos need to find additional help on the defensive line. Fortunately, there were multiple big boys on defense who stood out at the NFL Scouting Combine on Saturday.

The overall depth of the class isn't great, but some of these prospects helped themselves with the fieldwork. If the Broncos want to find an impact D-lineman in this class, they will need to target one of the big boys early.

The top-5 defensive line prospects had a huge day, and they helped their respective stock in every on-field drill. Broncos defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero and special teams coordinator Marcus Dixon are probably drooling some after watching the performance.

Who were the D-line's biggest risers and fallers after the athletic testing? Let's dive in.

Defensive Line 40-Yard Dash Risers: © Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports Jordan Davis | Georgia Weighing over 340 pounds, Davis essentially broke the internet by posting an official 4.78 40-yard dash. Devonte Wyatt | Georgia While he isn't as big as Davis, Wyatt posted a 4.77 40-yard dash, which is still ridiculous, but it got overshadowed by his teammate from Georgia. Travis Jones | UConn Jones is another big defensive lineman weighing over 330 pounds, but he still posted a 4.92 40, which isn't as ridiculous as Davis, but still a great time. Perrion Winfrey | Oklahoma Winfrey was another defensive lineman who got under the 4.9 marK, though barely a 4.89. Defensive Line 40-Yard Dash Fallers: © Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports Jayden Peevy | Texas A&M Peevy, at 308 pounds, ran the 40 in 5.3 flat, and after some impressive measurements, it wasn't the best way to continue helping himself. DeMarvin Leal | Texas A&M The hope was to see Leal come in under 4.9 with his 40 but was 5.0 even. At 283 pounds, it is a fair number but a little slower than expectations. Chris Hinton | Michigan Hinton weighed in at 305 pounds and ran a 5.28 40-yard dash. While not a terrible number for defensive linemen, with how the rest ran, it doesn't help him stand out. Defensive Line Drills Risers: © Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports Devonte Wyatt | Georgia Wyatt showed his technical prowess as a defensive lineman in the drills and was extremely smooth. He made it clear that he shouldn't be slept on because of who he played with at Georgia. Jordan Daivs | Georgia Davis was extremely smooth with his drills for as big as he is. There were issues with his pad level, but that would happen with how tall he is. It will take work to get it disciplined to keep the pad level low. Phidarian Mathis | Alabama Mathis didn't run a 40, but he stood out in the drills with some of the best hands among the defensive linemen. His feet were not the smoothest, but they weren't clunky either. Otito Ogbonnia | UCLA Ogbonnia is a nose tackle for the NFL, but during the drills, he showed good movement and potentially the ability to slide over to be a 3- or 4-technique as well as a 0/1-technique. Travis Jones | UConn Jones was extremely smooth through the drills with his size, and his footwork mainly was clean minus a couple of hiccups. The agility and bend were great for his size. Defensive Line Drills Fallers: © Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports John Ridgeway | Arkansas Ridgeway wasn't going to be very smooth with his drills, but there was an expectation for cleaner footwork and hand technique. Unfortunately, in multiple drills that tested the punch, Ridgeway was highly disappointed with how soft his punch seemed. DeMarvin Leal | Texas A&M Leal looks smooth on tape, but it did not translate to the drills. Maybe there were nerves, but it was concerning to see him struggle as much as he did. Haskell Garrett | Ohio State The technique and footwork from Garrett were somewhat disappointing, and he had issues consistently dropping his eyes during drills, which led to late reactions to coaches' directions. D.J. Davidson | Arizona State Davidson is a bigger nose tackle option, but his tape suggested some ability to move around. It will be hard to think that with how rough he was during the drills with extremely clunky footwork that tripped himself up a couple of times. Thomas Booker | Stanford Booker was all over the place with his drills, and his footwork needs to be a lot smoother. His tape shows better footwork and technique than Booker showed during the drills. Defensive Line Overall Risers: © Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports Devonte Wyatt | Georgia None of these overall risers should come as a surprise. Wyatt tested extremely well athletically and showcased his skill-set during the drills. While he didn't do the agility testing, he showed how agile a mover he is during the drills. Jordan Davis | Georgia Jordan Davis is a freak athlete. His relative athletic score (RAS) is the second-best ever behind Calvin Johnson. He was expected to test at a great level, but he shattered those expectations. Travis Jones | UConn Davis and Wyatt stole the show, but Jones also had a freak show. Jones entered the combine viewed mainly as a second-round option, and now the first-round isn't out of the realm of possibility. Phidarian Mathis | Alabama Mathis went under the radar because he didn't run the 40, but he was fantastic with the drills and probably the cleanest of the group all-around from a technical standpoint. Defensive Line Overall Fallers © Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports DeMarvin Leal | Texas A&M Leal was viewed as a tweener, and none of what he did at the combine erases those questions. He didn't show up well enough in the drills with his movements to be viewed as a full-time bigger edge, but also can be a liability against the run. As a result, his stock took a tumble. Jayden Peevy | Texas A&M Texas A&M had a lousy day all-around, with their edge's also having a rough showing. Peevy didn't test all that well, and while his drills were fine, they weren't great. As a result, the defensive line's depth is doubted, and this was a chance for Peevy to step up, especially with how he measured, and he didn't rise to the occasions. Haskell Garett | Ohio State Garrett had a chance to give himself a boost to raise himself back up to where he was before viewed before he decided to return for the 2021 season. Unfortunately, after measuring a bit smaller than desired, he didn't make up for it with any fieldwork.

