NFL Combine: Risers & Fallers from On-Field Drills | CBs

The Combine is always a fun time on the NFL calendar. The season comes with the obligatory overreaction in the draft community, both in response to prospects under- and over-performing.

Others believe the Combine is next-to-worthless, outside of the medical checks and interviews. Tape stands supreme, but there are many insights NFL teams take away from all the tests, drills, and interviews at the Combine.

The Combine is over, which only means the NFL Draft is even closer, but there is still a lot of time between now and then. Who were the risers and fallers at the cornerback position? The Denver Broncos were paying close attention to this group.

Risers

Kristian Fulton, LSU

There was a major concern about Fulton with his long speed, and he answered that with a really good 40 time. Of all the positions in football, the 40 is pretty big when it comes to corners. Fulton nailing this was great for his stock that was starting to tumble.

Jeff Gladney, TCU

The athletic testing was fine for Gladney, but the best part of his workout was how he looked during the drills. With strong technique and smooth moving, he really helped himself.

A.J. Terrell, Clemson

A corner that has been rising up as of late, but some are still stinging after a rough National Championship game. Terrell showed out in the athletic testing and the drills. He was probably the second most-impressive corner out there today.

Kindle Vildor, Georgia Southern

The small school prospect really stood out with how technically sound he was during the drills. Vildor also tested out really well athletically.

C.J. Henderson, Florida

The best corner out there on the field today and really confirmed what you see on tape. He is a gifted cover corner that has some decent versatility in coverage and scheme. Teams that are ok with poor tackling technique and habits are going to love him because of the coverage ability he showed.

Fallers

Stanford Samuels III, Florida State

The Florida State corner is going to hear his name mentioned as moving to safety a lot through the process. He is a fierce corner on the boundary, but the athletic testing was disappointing for corners.

Troy Pride, Jr., Notre Dame

While he tested out well, Pride struggled during the position drills. His footwork wasn’t as clean as you’d like, and he had a stiffness in his hips that saw him struggle to flip in coverage drills.

Lamar Jackson, Nebraska

Jackson is a bigger corner, so it isn’t as shocking that he looked a little lumbered with his movement instead of being a smooth mover. His athletic testing was fine. The concern with Jackson was the technical issues he had. You can get by not being the smoothest, if you have the technique down, which isn’t the case with Jackson.

James Pierre, Florida Atlantic

It is never a good thing when a player has to be stopped during a drill and told how to do it again. What makes it worse is when it happens more than once in the same drill. Pierre had this happen in multiple drills and with one of them, more than once.

Cameron Dantzler, Mississippi State

It isn’t surprising that he struggled in the drills, as he is a bit raw. The concern is, he was even worse than expected. Dantzler also looked rough with the athletic testing. He is one player who may want a do-over.

