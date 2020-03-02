NFL Combine: Risers & Fallers from On-Field Drills | Edge

Mile High Huddle
The Combine is always a fun time on the NFL calendar. The season comes with the obligatory overreaction in the draft community, both in response to prospects under- and over-performing.

Others believe the Combine is next-to-worthless, outside of the medical checks and interviews. Tape stands supreme, but there are many insights NFL teams take away from all the tests, drills, and interviews at the Combine.

It was the first day of the Combine where the defense takes the field. For the first set of prospects, we got to see the linemen. It was a most impressive group but what about the edge defenders? 

Here are the biggest risers and fallers coming out of the Combine. 

Risers

Jabari Zuniga, Florida

Probably the best day of all the edge rushers. Zuniga has started falling down boards because of concerns about his athleticism, but he answered those questions in Indy. During the position drills, he nailed them all and looked quick and smooth.

Derrek Tuszka, North Dakota State

This is one player I hadn’t gotten around to studying prior to the Combine, but he really caught my attention and was very impressive. People I spoke to around the NFL also mentioned how impressed they were with the smooth moving through the drills.

Jason Strowbridge, UNC

Many have him as an interior defensive lineman, but with what he showed at the Combine, he looks like a pass rusher you can move around. He looked really quick and smooth to rush the edge. His tape shows power for the inside, and he was smooth and smart in the coverage drills.

Fallers

Alton Robinson, Syracuse

It wasn’t a very good day for Robinson, who didn’t meet expectations with the athletic testing, but also struggled with the drills. There were a lot of issues with Robinson keeping a good base during the drills.

Kenny Willekes, Michigan State

The feet were solid, but could have been better during the drills. His athletic testing was also fine, so why is he a faller? Well, Willekes just didn’t show the movement to offer up versatility and looked like he is limited to a 4-3 base 7-tech defensive end.

Kendall Coleman, Syracuse

Coleman is an athletic pass rusher that didn’t test out in that department as expected. Additionally, he was expected to lack refinement in the drills, and they still managed to be sloppier than expected. It was a very disappointing day for both the Syracuse pass rushers.

Special case: A.J. Epenesa

The 40-yard dash, and 10-yard split are both concerning for Epenesa, even though he wasn’t expected to test out well athletically. However, his drills were fantastic and he showed the technical refinement to play as a defensive end in either an even or odd defensive front. 

