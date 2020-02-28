NFL Combine: Risers & Fallers from On-Field Drills | QBs

With draft season fully underway, the nation's top college players began the largest job interview in all of sports in downtown Indianapolis as the 2020 NFL Scouting Combine kicked off the on-field activities on Thursday night.

Several storylines have risen to the surface around the quarterback position this week in Indianapolis. With LSU's Joe Burrow sitting out to prepare for his pro day and Alabama's Tua Tagovailoa recovering from a hip injury, could Oregon's Justin Herbert continue his momentum from the Senior Bowl and become the first overall pick?

What about Utah State's Jordan Love and his howitzer of a right arm? Is there a sleeper among the group?

Which players stood out in a crowded field? Who struggled the most? Here are the risers and fallers at the QB position coming out of the on-field drills.

Risers

Jalen Hurts, Oklahoma: In the first group of quarterbacks, Hurts not only posted the fastest time in the 40-yard dash, but also showed improved footwork, touch, and accuracy pushing the ball downfield. Any questions about him switching positions need to be squashed into oblivion. Hurts can be developed and has a chance to be taken on day two.

Justin Herbert, Oregon: Not only did Herbert test well, he had a great spin to the football as well. There were a couple of hiccups in his throwing drills, but overall he showed why he is considered a top-10 pick. He's stepped up to every task to this point and showed his ability at will. Despite his passive demeanor, he commanded the field and took his time when needed.

Jordan Love, Utah State: After his great showing down in Mobile, Love came out and wowed scouts in Indianapolis. Solid footwork, accuracy and timing, as well as his strong arm, were on display. He also ran well, posting a couple of 40 times under the 4.7s mark. The ball jumped out of his hands and it was on time on almost every throw.

What happens next for the Broncos in free agency and the draft? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our free newsletter and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!

Fallers

Anthony Gordon, Washington State: Quarterbacks coming out of Mike Leach's Air-Raid systems have all of the passing tools without the footwork, and Gordon was no outlier. His footwork was a constant mess and his accuracy suffered because of so. His timing was off and he overthrew several receivers

Cole McDonald, Hawaii: As a quarterback, it doesn't matter how fast you run or how well you test in other athletic areas. Those are gravy on top of the meat and potatoes. Sloppy footwork and horrible accuracy have McDonald squarely on the bottom of my quarterback list. He missed several throws all over the field and failed to adjust.

Shea Patterson, Michigan: The footwork is there in a sense, but the arm strength pushing the ball down the field and the accuracy on timing routes is all over the place. Patterson was scattershot, out of sync and all over the place throwing the ball.

Follow Lance on Twitter @SandersonMHH and @MileHighHuddle.