The Broncos could be in the market for another safety with Kareem Jackson set to depart in free agency.

The Denver Broncos still have Justin Simmons but could be in the market for a starter next to him with Kareem Jackson set to be a free agent. Caden Sterns showed promise as a rookie last season but adding competition for him would be the best route to go.

Denver will be sticking with a very similar scheme to what the team has run since 2019. Having that No. 3 safety is extremely valuable, so if Sterns takes the starting job, the Broncos need to find someone behind him. Jamar Johnson and P.J. Locke haven't had much opportunity on the field, and competition with them is a must at the very least.

Still needing to address the depth at the position at the very least, the draft would be an excellent way to go for the Broncos. While the class isn't great, it is a good one, and there are plenty of options that fit with what the team does defensively.

What happens next on the Broncos? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Please take a second, sign up for our free newsletter, and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!

40-Yard Dash Risers: © Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK Nick Cross | Maryland Cross was expected to come in the 4.4 range, but he showed even better speed with a 4.34. Percy Butler | Louisiana Butler was a great surprise with how fast he ran. 4.36 was a great time when many thought he would be closer to 4.5. Dane Belton | Iowa Belton probably had one of the best days for all the safeties, and when he ran a 4.43 when a sub 4.5 would've been acceptable, it was a great start. Daxton Hill | Michigan Hill has great versatility that you can see on tape, and the combine was a tool to confirm that. With as 4.38, Hill started strongly to show that versatility. Lewis Cine | Georgia With how Georgia was represented entering the final day, Cine didn't want to tarnish the showing. So Cine ran an excellent 4.37. 40-Yard Dash Fallers: © Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports There were no fallers from the safety group with the 40-yard dash. While some say Kyle Hamilton was a faller for a 4.59 official time, that is still a good number, especially with his size. It was also right where the expectations were for his time. He may have been disappointed that he didn't run faster, but that doesn't make it a bad time. Testing/Drills Risers: © Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports Lewis Cine | Georgia Cine had some of the cleanest drills among safeties, and he moved with more fluidity and smoothness than multiple corners. Daxton Hill | Michigan Hill started strongly and continued with the drills to show he can be a nickel corner in the NFL. He confirmed his versatility. Nick Cross | Maryland With the fastest time among safeties, the question was if Cross would translate it to the drills. While there were a couple of bad reps, Cross showed why he was a sleeper heading into the combine and may not be a sleeper any longer. Dane Belton | Iowa Belton was so clean with his drills and was one of the best performances in each drill. He is versatile, and he tested much better than expected athletically. Jalen Pitre | Baylor Pitre didn't run the 40, but he had a great showing with the positional drills. There is plenty of talent at the top of the safety class, and Pitre helped himself. Kerby Joseph | Illinois There was a lot of ground gained leading up to the combine for Joseph, and while he didn't run the 40, he nailed it when it came to the drills. Testing/Drills Fallers: © Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports Smoke Monday | Auburn There is something to work with, but Smoke Monday didn't do enough in the drills to help himself. So he may have to stand out on special teams and go from there to show he can work as an NFL safety. Leon O'Niel Jr | Texas A&M Texas A&M prospects were underwhelming in each position group, and O'Neil was the final one to go. His footwork was heavy and clunky, and he struggled with the change of direction aspect of the drills. Overall Risers: © Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports Lewis Cine | Georgia Georgia had a great day at the combine, and Cine finished strong. While Kyle Hamilton has a lead on the top spot, there is a competition there for the second spot, and Cine is right there in it. Daxton Hill | Michigan Hill is widely viewed as the second overall safety, and he had a great day to keep himself there. However, those behind him are not that far behind. He has a solid grip on the number two safety but isn't comfortable there. Kerby Joseph | Illinois By just doing the drills, Joseph was able to show enough to likely cement himself as a top 5 safety in the class. His tape is excellent, and he answered almost every question about him at the combine. So hearing his name called in the second round would not be surprising. Dane Belton | Iowa Belton was viewed as a late day-three prospect, but he helped himself. There is decent depth to the safety class, and Belton killed the combine on the field and in the interviews. So while cracking the top 100 may be a bit much, Belton in the top 150 wouldn't be surprising. Nick Cross | Maryland Cross was looking to stand out as the depth of the safety class, and he did just that. It went beyond the speed of his 40, but the drills and how smooth and fluid he looked for most of the drills. Overall Fallers: © Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports Verone McKinley III | Oregon McKinley was right on the cusp of being a top 5 safety in the class, but he had a rough showing. His footwork in drills was janky, and he struggled with the change of direction, which should've been a strong way for him to shine. Instead, he saw himself fall with a poor showing and others standing out. For the most part, the safety class stood out and answered questions in one form or another. McKinley was the only one who seemed to get bad reviews in every aspect.

Follow Erick on Twitter @ErickTrickel.

Follow Mile High Huddle on Twitter and Facebook.

Subscribe to Mile High Huddle on YouTube for daily Broncos live-stream podcasts!