NFL Combine: Risers & Fallers from On-Field Drills | TEs

With NFL Draft season fully underway, the nation's top college players began the largest job interview in all of sports in downtown Indianapolis as the 2020 NFL Scouting Combine kicked off the on-field activities on Thursday night.

The tight ends opened the festivities for the week, and an underwhelming class got an opportunity to showcase its talents early in the afternoon. While there may not be a prospect worthy a first-round selection, there are several options likely to be available on the second day that could bump their way up the draft board.

Notre Dame's Cole Kmet and Dayton's Adam Trautman stole the show with smooth hands catching the football and precise route running, all but solidifying their position at the top of the TE class. Outside of that, only a few could separate themselves from the group.

Which prospects boosted their stock? Who might have tanked theirs?

Risers

Hunter Bryant, Washington: Though Bryant ran a little slower than expected (4.75s), he ran crisp routes and tracked the ball well down the field. His work in the gauntlet catching the ball cleanly was a plus.

Steven Sullivan, LSU: Sullivan tested with the TEs after playing at wide receiver for the National Champions, and his workout showed might have shown why. He ran well and showed great form hitting "Fred the Sled" but had some issues in the gauntlet drill, dropping a pair of passes on his first run. Still, his smoothness in running routes and ability to track the ball downfield was on display. The position change may suit him well.

Albert Okwuegbunam, Missouri: With the fastest official time amongst the TEs, Albert "O.K." showed that he is more than okay. His 4.49-second 40-yard dash time showed a level of speed not shown on tape. For a man his size, that was very eye-opening. He was also very smooth in his gauntlet run, showing clean hands and staying tight to the line.

Fallers

Mitchell Wilcox, South Florida: Wilcox was amongst the slowest of the groups, struggled with proper technique in the blocking drill and had several drops over the course of his combine performance. Lauded as a special teams standout, Wilcox would be lucky to land with a team on day three

Charlie Taumopeau, Portland State: Part of the reason I have this small school prospect with his stock down is his stiffness when running. He's not smooth in and out of his breaks, struggled to catch the ball and just looked rigid all the way around. He had a couple of drops in his gauntlet run and had issues with form against the blocking dummy.

