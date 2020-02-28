Mile High Huddle
Top Stories
News
Film
Draft

NFL Combine: Risers & Fallers from On-Field Drills | TEs

Lance Sanderson

With NFL Draft season fully underway, the nation's top college players began the largest job interview in all of sports in downtown Indianapolis as the 2020 NFL Scouting Combine kicked off the on-field activities on Thursday night.

The tight ends opened the festivities for the week, and an underwhelming class got an opportunity to showcase its talents early in the afternoon. While there may not be a prospect worthy a first-round selection, there are several options likely to be available on the second day that could bump their way up the draft board.

Notre Dame's Cole Kmet and Dayton's Adam Trautman stole the show with smooth hands catching the football and precise route running, all but solidifying their position at the top of the TE class. Outside of that, only a few could separate themselves from the group.

Which prospects boosted their stock? Who might have tanked theirs?

Risers

Hunter Bryant, Washington: Though Bryant ran a little slower than expected (4.75s), he ran crisp routes and tracked the ball well down the field. His work in the gauntlet catching the ball cleanly was a plus.

Steven Sullivan, LSU: Sullivan tested with the TEs after playing at wide receiver for the National Champions, and his workout showed might have shown why. He ran well and showed great form hitting "Fred the Sled" but had some issues in the gauntlet drill, dropping a pair of passes on his first run. Still, his smoothness in running routes and ability to track the ball downfield was on display. The position change may suit him well.

Albert Okwuegbunam, Missouri: With the fastest official time amongst the TEs, Albert "O.K." showed that he is more than okay. His 4.49-second 40-yard dash time showed a level of speed not shown on tape. For a man his size, that was very eye-opening. He was also very smooth in his gauntlet run, showing clean hands and staying tight to the line.

What happens next for the Broncos in free agency and the draft? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our free newsletter and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!

Fallers

Mitchell Wilcox, South Florida: Wilcox was amongst the slowest of the groups, struggled with proper technique in the blocking drill and had several drops over the course of his combine performance. Lauded as a special teams standout, Wilcox would be lucky to land with a team on day three

Charlie Taumopeau, Portland State: Part of the reason I have this small school prospect with his stock down is his stiffness when running. He's not smooth in and out of his breaks, struggled to catch the ball and just looked rigid all the way around. He had a couple of drops in his gauntlet run and had issues with form against the blocking dummy. 

Follow Lance on Twitter @SandersonMHH and @MileHighHuddle. 

Comments

Draft

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Broncos are Waiting to Make a Decision on Garett Bolles' Fifth-Year Option; Here's Why

The Broncos are dragging their feet on making what many fans believe should be a no-brainer decision on Garett Bolles' fifth-year option. Why is the team forestalling a decision?

Nick Kendell

by

Nicholas Kendell

Report: Broncos QB Drew Lock had 90-Minute Phone Call with Peyton Manning Talking Offseason Approach

Drew Lock has sought out the advice and knowledge of Peyton Manning. A new report has provided additional insight into how the former 5-time NFL MVP is mentoring Lock.

Chad Jensen

by

Ringneck1

Broncos HC Vic Fangio Says Injured RT Ja'Wuan James Won't Need Surgery, 'Should be Fine'

The Broncos signed Ja'Wuan James to a big-money deal in free agency last spring and he went on to appear in just three games. What does the future hold for James? Head coach Vic Fangio addressed the issue at the Combine.

Chad Jensen

by

Mike138

Report: Broncos Don't Plan to Tender RFA CB De'Vante Bausby

The Broncos appear ready and willing to let De'Vante Bausby test the market.

Chad Jensen

by

RMS

NFL Combine Day 3: Winners & Losers from Weigh-ins, Measurements | DL, LB, Edge

When it comes to the DL, LBs and Edges, who were the biggest winners and losers from the day one measurements?

Erick Trickel

by

ErickTrickel

It Sounds Like Vic Fangio Expects a Breakout Year Two for Broncos' TE Noah Fant

Vic Fangio is stingy with his comments, which is why we did a double-take after hearing the Broncos' head coach gush about second-year tight end Noah Fant and what the future holds.

Nick Kendell

by

TonyT67

Alabama WR Henry Ruggs III Might not be an Option for Broncos in First Round; Here's why

Henry Ruggs III is the most common and popular pick in the ubiquitous mock drafts around the NFL but new information has come to light that has revealed a cold, hard possibility for Broncos fans.

Nick Kendell

by

Nicholas Kendell

Report: Broncos Not Re-Signing Free-Agent DL Adam Gotsis

The Broncos are getting out of the Adam Gotsis business.

Chad Jensen

by

Tommy108

5 Free-Agent WRs Broncos can Target Without Breaking the Bank

The Broncos need to give Courtland Sutton some help. What does the free-agent market offer without breaking the bank?

Erick Trickel

by

Brew77

5 Free-Agent RBs Broncos Could Pursue to Upgrade Depth & Complement Phillip Lindsay

The Broncos need help at the running back position. The draft is always an option, but who's out there on the free-agent market that could complement the RB room?

Erick Trickel

by

B'wana Beast