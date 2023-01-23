Finding Broncos: 12 NFLPA Collegiate Bowl Prospects to Watch

The college scouting bowl games are underway, with the Hula Bowl already in the books. Next is the NFLPA Collegiate Bowl before the big two: the Shrine Game and Senior Bowl.

The Collegiate Bowl flies under the radar yearly, but a few good prospects always emerge. For example, the 2022 NFL draft saw 19 players selected who participated and 43 players in the 2021 draft.

One of the Denver Broncos' 2022 draft picks, wide receiver Montrell Washington took part in the game, as did undrafted free-agent wideout Brandon Johnson. Sam Williams, drafted by the Dallas Cowboys, was the only player that took part in the NFLPA Collegiate Bowl who was drafted before the fifth round.

Broncos starting right guard Quinn Meinerz, the year before, also took part in the Collegiate Bowl before showing out at the Senior Bowl. Denver also drafted defensive lineman Marquiss Spencer, who participated in the Collegiate Bowl, while signing multiple undrafted free agents.

It's a game that is always worth keeping an eye on. Here are 12 prospects, six from each team and three on each side of the ball, the Broncos will be watching closely.

American Team Offense

SaRodorick Thompson | RB | Texas Tech

The Texas Tech running back has good size, weighing in at 214 pounds. He has 637 career touches, with eight fumbles, which isn't an ideal fumble rate. However, there is power and decent speed to work with, so as a late draft pick, or undrafted free agent, it might be worth the time to try and improve the fumbling.

Alex Palczewski | OT | Illinois

Palczewski has a list of injury concerns that will concern NFL teams, including fractured vertebrae in his neck. However, when he has been on the field, he has put together solid tape at the very least and has played both guard spots and right tackle. Despite facing multiple quality pass rushers in his 2022 season, he allowed zero sacks with only 11 pressures. He can be that developmental day-three tackle for teams needing that.

Sidy Sow | IOL | Eastern Michigan

Sow is a very intriguing smaller-school interior offensive lineman. There is plenty of power in his game, and his movement skills are solid as well. With over 3,600 snaps, Sow is entering the NFL with plenty of experience.

National Team Offense

Alan Ali | IOL | TCU

With experience all over the offensive line, Ali is best suited to be a center in the NFL, where he was for TCU during his lone 2022 season with them. However, he did struggle against Baylor and Georgia, where he allowed 10 (five each game) of his 24 pressures on the season. Teams looking for power in the middle of their offensive line are going to be intrigued.

Jeremy Cooper | IOL | Cincinnatti

Cooper is a big powerful guard that does have schematic limitations. His lateral mobility/agility isn't great, but he does well moving defenders. When Cooper stepped into a full-time starting spot for the 2021 season, he allowed 25 total pressures in two seasons, with 11 of them in 2022. He had an outstanding game against Alabama in the 2021 playoff bowl game.

Jason Brownlee | WR | Southern Mississippi

While the competition he faced wasn't always the toughest, Brownlee did well when they did face tougher matchups. Brownlee is a tall receiver with good speed and solid hands, with only nine drops over his three years.

American Team Defense

Mikel Jones | LB | Syracuse

Jones is undersized, especially when looking at how the NFL is shifting regarding its linebackers. However, Jones has shown good versatility and tends to play up to his competition.

Keenan Isaac | CB | Alabama State

Isaac hasn't played a lot of tough competition during his time at Alabama State, but there has been some exposure. The most challenging game in 2022 came against UCLA, where Isaac was targeted once with no catches. Over the last two seasons, he has broken up 12 passes with two interceptions.

Brad Robbins | P | Michigan

While a punter isn't technically a defensive player, he is being included here. Robbins' college averages for 2022 were not great, but with a 42.3 average and 42.1 net, he has shown tremendous ability to put some distance on his punts. His averages for 2020 and 2021 were significantly better, but what stands out is the room he had to work with when punting and not out-punting his coverage. Robbins is a consistent punter, which is valuable.

National Team Defense

George Tarlas | Edge | Boise State

Tarlas dominated at Weber State in 2021 before transferring to 2022. It was a strong start to the season, but a hip injury ended his season. Despite having only 129 pass rush snaps, he picked up a pressure every 5.2 snaps. There is a lot to work with and develop, plus he checks the intangibles boxes after quickly becoming a leader on the Broncos' defense.

Dillon Doyle | LB | Baylor

Doyle is a tall linebacker, which is what the NFL is trending towards. He also carried his weight well and comes in at over 240 pounds. With solid play in coverage and solid run defense, Doyle has shown there is a lot to work with to develop.

Keidron Smith | CB | Kentucky

With outstanding size standing at 6-foot-2 and 200 pounds, Smith looks imposing and uses it well. Smith is a physical corner, and he shows it in all phases. After four years at Ole Miss, Smith transferred to Kentucky, and his play hit the next level.

