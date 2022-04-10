Finding Broncos: Garrett Wilson | WR | Ohio State

Measurements

Height: 6-foot-0

Weight: 183 pounds

Arms: 32 inches

32 inches Hands: 9-7/8 inches

Combine Results

40-Yard Dash: 4.38 seconds

Vertical Jump: 36 inches

36 inches Broad Jump: 123 inches

20 Yard Shuttle: 4.36 seconds

Stats

Pros

He ended his time at Ohio State with some excellent production.

He has speed that he can vary and catch defensive backs off guard.

There is an excellent and sudden burst to get separation in a flash.

There is experience as a punt returner and can thrive as one in the NFL.

There is elite suddenness, and he is so slippery after the catch.

He can get the ball away from his frame.

There are some magical catches on tape where he somehow manages to come down with the ball.

He has good strength to handle physical corners and not get put off his routes.

Elite body control allows him to maneuver his body to make difficult catches look easy.

Even with wasted movement in his breaks, he still has some sharpness to them.

His short-area quickness is excellent.

Can start and stop on a dime.

Has versatility in the scheme and on the inside and outside.

His hand-eye coordination is elite.

Cons

His release isn't the most creative.

He has to do better with positioning against defensive backs.

His footwork can be sloppy, especially in and out of breaks and off the line.

His route running needs work and is raw entering the NFL.

Needs a plan for his routes and how to leverage corners.

There were some drops in his career, and he needs better focus.

There are a lot of wasted steps that need to be eliminated.

There needs to be some time spent in the weight room to add more muscle to his frame.

He isn't the strongest of blockers on the boundary.

Overview

Wilson is one of the best receivers in the class, and he has some elite traits to be a successful NFL receiver. While he isn't the most physical, especially as a blocker which some teams highly value, he is a talented receiver. The way he can contort his body in the air to secure the catch and work after the catch gives an offense some good versatility.

Some will be concerned about his body type and durability concerns, which even without those concerns, he would still need to add more to his frame. However, adding more mass and improving his technique could be enough to be more efficient as a blocker on the boundary. If that happens or not, his versatility will draw many teams is a big reason he is valued so highly.

Fit with Broncos

Even if the Denver Broncos were interested in Wilson, they wouldn't be in a position to land him unless he had a free fall down the board. That doesn't seem likely, and with how the Broncos are good at receiver, he doesn't fit with the personnel. Courtland Sutton, Tim Patrick, and Jerry Jeudy don't leave much room for another early receiver like Wilson.

Now, Wilson does fit with the scheme because of how effective he can be on the boundary. That is something that the scheme wants to do and something Russell Wilson has liked to do throughout his career. So it could make sense from a football standpoint, but on the business side of it, and where Garrett Wilson is projected to go, it doesn't match up.

Grade: Late Round 1

Where he Goes: Mid/Late Round 1

