Skip to main content

Finding Broncos: Garrett Wilson | WR | Ohio State

Finding Broncos scouts the 2022 NFL Draft with one of the top wide receivers.

Measurements

  • Height: 6-foot-0
  • Weight: 183 pounds
  • Arms: 32 inches
  • Hands: 9-7/8 inches

Combine Results

  • 40-Yard Dash: 4.38 seconds
  • Vertical Jump: 36 inches
  • Broad Jump: 123 inches
  • 20 Yard Shuttle: 4.36 seconds

Stats

Pros

  • He ended his time at Ohio State with some excellent production. 
  • He has speed that he can vary and catch defensive backs off guard. 
  • There is an excellent and sudden burst to get separation in a flash. 
  • There is experience as a punt returner and can thrive as one in the NFL. 
  • There is elite suddenness, and he is so slippery after the catch. 
  • He can get the ball away from his frame. 
  • There are some magical catches on tape where he somehow manages to come down with the ball. 
  • He has good strength to handle physical corners and not get put off his routes. 
  • Elite body control allows him to maneuver his body to make difficult catches look easy. 
  • Even with wasted movement in his breaks, he still has some sharpness to them. 
  • His short-area quickness is excellent. 
  • Can start and stop on a dime. 
  • Has versatility in the scheme and on the inside and outside. 
  • His hand-eye coordination is elite. 

What happens next on the Broncos? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Please take a second, sign up for our free newsletter, and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!

Cons

  • His release isn't the most creative. 
  • He has to do better with positioning against defensive backs. 
  • His footwork can be sloppy, especially in and out of breaks and off the line. 
  • His route running needs work and is raw entering the NFL. 
  • Needs a plan for his routes and how to leverage corners. 
  • There were some drops in his career, and he needs better focus. 
  • There are a lot of wasted steps that need to be eliminated. 
  • There needs to be some time spent in the weight room to add more muscle to his frame. 
  • He isn't the strongest of blockers on the boundary. 

Overview

Wilson is one of the best receivers in the class, and he has some elite traits to be a successful NFL receiver. While he isn't the most physical, especially as a blocker which some teams highly value, he is a talented receiver. The way he can contort his body in the air to secure the catch and work after the catch gives an offense some good versatility. 

Some will be concerned about his body type and durability concerns, which even without those concerns, he would still need to add more to his frame. However, adding more mass and improving his technique could be enough to be more efficient as a blocker on the boundary. If that happens or not, his versatility will draw many teams is a big reason he is valued so highly. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Fit with Broncos

Even if the Denver Broncos were interested in Wilson, they wouldn't be in a position to land him unless he had a free fall down the board. That doesn't seem likely, and with how the Broncos are good at receiver, he doesn't fit with the personnel. Courtland Sutton, Tim Patrick, and Jerry Jeudy don't leave much room for another early receiver like Wilson. 

Now, Wilson does fit with the scheme because of how effective he can be on the boundary. That is something that the scheme wants to do and something Russell Wilson has liked to do throughout his career. So it could make sense from a football standpoint, but on the business side of it, and where Garrett Wilson is projected to go, it doesn't match up. 

Grade: Late Round 1

Where he Goes: Mid/Late Round 1

Follow Erick on Twitter @ErickTrickel.

Follow Mile High Huddle on Twitter and Facebook.

Subscribe to Mile High Huddle on YouTube for daily Broncos live-stream podcasts!

Nov 13, 2021; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Garrett Wilson (5) makes the touchdown catch over Purdue Boilermakers cornerback Dedrick Mackey (1) during the second quarter at Ohio Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joseph Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports
Draft

Finding Broncos: Garrett Wilson | WR | Ohio State

By Erick Trickel37 seconds ago
Carolina Panthers center Matt Paradis (61) drops into pass protection against the Minnesota Vikings during the second quarter at Bank of America Stadium.
News

4 Super Bowl 50 Heroes Broncos Could Still Add in Free Agency

By Chad Jensen1 hour ago
San Francisco 49ers cornerback K'Waun Williams (24) during the third quarter against the Philadelphia Eagles at Levi's Stadium.
News

Broncos' DB K'Waun Williams Explains Why he's 'Excited' to Play for DC Ejiro Evero

By Keith Cummings2 hours ago
Georgia Bulldogs defensive lineman Jordan Davis (99) against the Alabama Crimson Tide in the 2022 CFP college football national championship game at Lucas Oil Stadium.
News

Finding Broncos: Jordan Davis | DT | Georgia

By Lance Sanderson17 hours ago
Cincinnati Bearcats wide receiver Alec Pierce (12) catches a pass in the end zone but is unable to come down with it under pressure from Houston Cougars cornerback Marcus Jones (8) in the second quarter of the American Athletic Conference Championship football game between the Cincinnati Bearcats and the Houston Cougars at Nippert Stadium in Cincinnati on Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021. The Bearcats led 14-13 at the half. Houston Cougars At Cincinnati Bearcats American Athletic Conference Championship
Draft

Finding Broncos: Marcus Jones | CB | Houston

By Erick Trickel19 hours ago
Dec 28, 2021; Phoenix, AZ, USA; Minnesota Golden Gophers offensive lineman Daniel Faalele (78) runs for a touchdown against the West Virginia Mountaineers during the first half at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports
Draft

Finding Broncos: Daniel Faalele | OT | Minnesota

By Erick Trickel22 hours ago
Pat Bowlen hoisted three Lombardi Trophies as owner of the Denver Broncos. Xxx Super Bowl 32 S Fbn Ca
News

Report: Uber-Rich Walmart Heir to Bid on Broncos Ownership

By Keith CummingsApr 9, 2022
Melvin Gordon
News

Report: Ravens Talking to Ex-Broncos RB Melvin Gordon About 'Potential Deal'

By Chad JensenApr 9, 2022
USATSI_17478851
News

WATCH: Russell Wilson Delivers 'First of Many' Deep Balls with Broncos

By Zack KelbermanApr 8, 2022