Finding Broncos: Perrion Winfrey | Interior Defensive Lineman | Oklahoma
Measurables
- Height: 6-foot-4
- Weight: 290 pounds
- Arms: 35-1/4 inches
- Hands: 10-1/4 inches
Combine Results
- 40-Yard Dash: 4.89
Stats
Pros
- A playmaker on the defensive front and consistently disruptive in the backfield
- Can fire off the snap and does well-converting lower-body explosion to upper-body power
- There is no stop to his motor as a pass rusher
- Has a strong bull rush with an excellent understanding of leverage and pad level
- Will often win with his first step by exploding off the snap and getting to blockers before getting into their set
- A good athlete and it shows up often as a pass rusher with his ability to quickly cross blockers' faces
- While he has to add more moves to his arsenal, he already has a few excellent moves down
- Has great versatility to play multiple techniques on the defensive line, but three to five are his best spot
- Works non-stop on and off the field
- Checked all of the intangible boxes and was impressive in team interviews at the Combine based on buzz
- High football IQ shows out on tape with how quickly he can read and diagnose the play and the blocking scheme
- Despite not being the most agile, he does well with changing direction
- Had 23 total tackles, with 11 for a loss
Cons
- Struggles in pursuit and relies on outside rushers to keep the quarterback in the pocket
- Isn't as agile with his movements laterally
- There are many instances of playing with too much forward lean and opponents using that to direct him
- Has to develop a better base, especially when sitting against the run
- Has to grow his pass rush moves and especially develop his counters
- Needs to learn how to attack blocks better as a run defender
- Must improve his ability to shed and be consistent with it
- Needs a stronger core to hold up to double teams as a run defender
- Will need to get his hands up when he isn't putting pressure on the QB to clog throwing lanes
- Oklahoma often used him in the wrong role, which led to some statistical discrepancies
Overview
Perrion Winfrey is an interesting prospect to watch because of how the Sooners used him. He wasn't used to the best of his abilities as often as he should have been, yet he still flashed a lot and made some big plays.
With how sudden and explosive he is off the snap, Winfrey can win instantly, but teams will have to improve his ability to succeed later in the rep. There is a reliance on his explosiveness, which isn't going to be enough as often in the NFL as it was in college.
There is a concern with Winfrey's run defense overall, but playing him in a role where he should see fewer double teams would be a good first step. From there, you can work on the technical issues that need to be cleaned up.
Read More
NFL teams are better positioned to use players to their strengths than college teams, which is something to watch out for Winfrey. His draft stock is primarily based on projection due to his usage in college compared to what it will be in the NFL.
Fit with Broncos
Winfrey would fit in very well with Ejiro Evero's defensive scheme that utilizes the one-and-a-half-gap system on the defensive line. With how explosive Winfrey is off the snap, it would help put him to make a play on the ball. In addition, putting him in Shelby Harris' spot opposite Dre'Mont Jones should help limit the double teams as a run defender, and that should help him overall against the run.
While there is plenty he has to work on, Winfrey has to be thrown to the wolves, and Denver is in a position to do that. He has to get out there in the NFL and get the technique down in live-action. Winfrey is on that upward climb after improving tremendously from 2020 to 2021 and you don't want to draft him, only to give him a minor role.
Denver has some depth pieces to rotate with Winfrey, which will help keep him and that motor going strong. However, he's at the bottom of the top group at defensive linemen, and after him, it is slim pickings. It seems unlikely that Winfrey will be on the board when the Broncos are finally on the clock at No. 64 overall.
Grade: Early Round 2
Where he goes: Top-50
