Measurables

Height : 6-foot-4

: 6-foot-4 Weight : 290 pounds

: 290 pounds Arms : 35-1/4 inches

: 35-1/4 inches Hands: 10-1/4 inches

Combine Results

40-Yard Dash: 4.89

Stats

Pros

A playmaker on the defensive front and consistently disruptive in the backfield

Can fire off the snap and does well-converting lower-body explosion to upper-body power

There is no stop to his motor as a pass rusher

Has a strong bull rush with an excellent understanding of leverage and pad level

Will often win with his first step by exploding off the snap and getting to blockers before getting into their set

A good athlete and it shows up often as a pass rusher with his ability to quickly cross blockers' faces

While he has to add more moves to his arsenal, he already has a few excellent moves down

Has great versatility to play multiple techniques on the defensive line, but three to five are his best spot

Works non-stop on and off the field

Checked all of the intangible boxes and was impressive in team interviews at the Combine based on buzz

High football IQ shows out on tape with how quickly he can read and diagnose the play and the blocking scheme

Despite not being the most agile, he does well with changing direction

Had 23 total tackles, with 11 for a loss

Cons

Struggles in pursuit and relies on outside rushers to keep the quarterback in the pocket

Isn't as agile with his movements laterally

There are many instances of playing with too much forward lean and opponents using that to direct him

Has to develop a better base, especially when sitting against the run

Has to grow his pass rush moves and especially develop his counters

Needs to learn how to attack blocks better as a run defender

Must improve his ability to shed and be consistent with it

Needs a stronger core to hold up to double teams as a run defender

Will need to get his hands up when he isn't putting pressure on the QB to clog throwing lanes

Oklahoma often used him in the wrong role, which led to some statistical discrepancies

Overview

Perrion Winfrey is an interesting prospect to watch because of how the Sooners used him. He wasn't used to the best of his abilities as often as he should have been, yet he still flashed a lot and made some big plays.

With how sudden and explosive he is off the snap, Winfrey can win instantly, but teams will have to improve his ability to succeed later in the rep. There is a reliance on his explosiveness, which isn't going to be enough as often in the NFL as it was in college.

There is a concern with Winfrey's run defense overall, but playing him in a role where he should see fewer double teams would be a good first step. From there, you can work on the technical issues that need to be cleaned up.

NFL teams are better positioned to use players to their strengths than college teams, which is something to watch out for Winfrey. His draft stock is primarily based on projection due to his usage in college compared to what it will be in the NFL.

Fit with Broncos

Winfrey would fit in very well with Ejiro Evero's defensive scheme that utilizes the one-and-a-half-gap system on the defensive line. With how explosive Winfrey is off the snap, it would help put him to make a play on the ball. In addition, putting him in Shelby Harris' spot opposite Dre'Mont Jones should help limit the double teams as a run defender, and that should help him overall against the run.

While there is plenty he has to work on, Winfrey has to be thrown to the wolves, and Denver is in a position to do that. He has to get out there in the NFL and get the technique down in live-action. Winfrey is on that upward climb after improving tremendously from 2020 to 2021 and you don't want to draft him, only to give him a minor role.

Denver has some depth pieces to rotate with Winfrey, which will help keep him and that motor going strong. However, he's at the bottom of the top group at defensive linemen, and after him, it is slim pickings. It seems unlikely that Winfrey will be on the board when the Broncos are finally on the clock at No. 64 overall.

Grade: Early Round 2

Where he goes: Top-50

