There is no denying that the Denver Broncos are in the quarterback market and need to find someone that can take the team to the next level and beyond. The Broncos have plenty of options in front of them between veterans and the rookie draft class.

However, this rookie class, with what it showed during the season, didn't inspire confidence that it could take Denver to the next level, and the early returns from the Senior Bowl have confirmed that through two days of practice. Some of the top quarterbacks in the 2022 NFL draft are taking the field for the Senior Bowl, and they all had a chance to help themselves early.

The first practice for quarterbacks always gets taken with a grain of salt as they are working with new receivers and coaches, doing new stuff, and there is the learning curve. However, when most of the issues that get exposed on Day 1 go beyond timing or chemistry, concern is warranted.

Here's a stock report of sorts on the signal-callers in Mobile, AL, this week.

Kenny Pickett, Pittsburgh

Pickett's week started with the measurements, and he refused to have his hand size measured, which has been reported to be 8-1/4 inches, but he is double-jointed in his thumb. Some say that helps him grasp the ball, which may be accurate, but his hand size was problematic in bad weather, and the NFL ball is bigger. He showed issues during the season and on the second day of Senior Bowl practice, which was a rainy day.

Pickett's ball placement was erratic, seemingly from his issues grasping the ball, which isn't as big of a problem when the weather is fine. He had good zip on some passes, but on others, especially passes to the boundary, the nose dipped.

Adding in a fumbled snap and then a wobbler on back-to-back plays during the Day 2 practices have not helped with the concerns about Pickett's hand size. However, there aren't many complaints about his technique or reads, and most of the issues he has shown in practice can stem from hand size issues.

Desmond Ridder, Cincinnati

It's easy to see Ridder's ball placement inconsistencies and he needed to come into the Senior Bowl and show consistency. Unfortunately, through two practices, that is not what he has done.

Instead, Ridder looks to be much of the same as he was during the season. His placement was all over the place, and it stemmed from his poor footwork and inability to keep his upper and lower body mechanics in sync.

There have been a few nice reps from Ridder, including one where he escaped a sack, got tripped up, and showed good balance to stay on his feet. On top of that, his football IQ has been praised. However, he would be more consistent with his placement if he could get the biomechanics of being a quarterback down.

Malik Willis, Liberty (Riser)

Willis was up and down for the first day of practice and did his best when working outside of structure, but he was the best quarterback on Day 2 in lousy weather. He showed why he is such an intriguing option to NFL teams possessing such a strong arm and being so athletically gifted. On one play, he got to show off his ability as a runner and picked up a lot of yards in what felt like a flash.

The overall technique and mechanics still need to be improved, which can help Willis be more consistent when working within the structure of a designed play. So, over the final few days of practice, if Willis can show those next few steps as a quarterback, improving the mechanics and techniques for the NFL, it could see him truly rise up boards.

Sam Howell, North Carolina

Howell has been viewed as one of the safer options at quarterback in this class, and that is what he is showing so far during the week of practices. He has been the second-best quarterback through two days of practice, showing good touch and zip when needed and has been reasonably consistent with his ball placement. During practice, he has demonstrated the ability to strike deep and put the ball on target where only the receiver can make a play.

However, there were multiple throws where Howell seemed hesitant to make a tough throw and also took time going through his reads. With the Senior Bowl offensive line struggling for the most part in practice, the timing he took would have led to a few sacks in actual game situations. Howell needs to speed things up a bit, but he could walk out of the Senior Bowl as a riser.

Bailey Zappe, Western Kentucky

When attacking deep, Zappe has probably been the best quarterback of the bunch, but he has had issues working the short and intermediate. The ball placement has been all over the place, working the short and medium areas of the field.

Along with the placement, Zappe has shown issues with touch and velocity. As the under-the-radar quarterback of the group, he had the most to gain, but the rest of the week will be vital for him.

Carson Strong, Nevada (Riser)

Strong was the best quarterback of Day 1 but even he has shown his fair hair of issues. There were multiple throws where he sailed the throw with a receiver wide open, but he has shown how strong an arm he has. Another issue he has shown has been the issues with mobility, though he has good maneuverability in the pocket.

Strong has a few questions on the field, but more so medical questions about his knee that he had surgery on in February 2021. This is an environment for Strong to stand out, which he has, but the poor showings of others are helping him shine. It wouldn't be shocking to walk out of the week with Strong getting praised as the big riser at the quarterback position.

Bottom Line

Both Strong and Willis have been the two standing out, but they have each shown their issues to keep teams uneasy about taking a quarterback in this class. There is upside in this class, but that is always a risk to bet on, especially when you are a franchise like the Broncos that is used to winning, despite five years in the NFL doldrums.

There are still a few days of practice left, but the results so far have not been promising. This quarterback class was built on modest hype, and they have not answered the call at any point.

With the QBs struggling, all it does is push the Broncos closer to going after a veteran quarterback because they need to turn things around quick, and missing on a quarterback in this draft class could result in a loss of jobs.

