Senior Bowl week is underway and the Broncos have drafted many participants over the years.

The Denver Broncos have multiple positions they need to upgrade this offseason on both sides of the ball. While quarterback is at the top of the list, the start to Senior Bowl week hasn't been the best for that position, which could push the Broncos to pursue a veteran quarterback option instead.

However, on the offensive and defensive line, and at edge rusher, there are plenty of prospects standing out among different positions that fit Denver's biggest roster needs.

Who are those risers the Broncos have to be eyeing? Let's dive in.

Jermaine Johnson | Edge | Florida State

The Florida State pass rusher has given the Senior Bowl tackles plenty of issues so far in practice. Johnson has shown that he has good athleticism and strength, along with tremendous length, and he knows how to rush using both.

He has also demonstrated excellent burst off the snap to get the edge on tackles right away.

Daniel Faalele | OT | Minnesota

Faalele has shown some rough reps as a pass blocker has been rough as he has struggled with speed and athleticism off the edge, but he has been dominant as a run blocker. There is no doubt about the power Faalele has, but he has to show more consistency with his technique in pass protection.

Devonte Wyatt | IDL | Georgia

Through two practices, the defensive line has been getting the majority of wins, mainly because of how talented these units in Mobile are. Wyatt hasn't been as impressive as other defensive linemen on this list, but he has been stout as a run defender and getting his wins as a pass rusher.

He understands leverage and has been using it in an elite way in practice.

Trevor Penning | OT | Northern Iowa

Concerns are emerging about Penning and his ferocity, which puts others at risk of injury. However, he has been consistently winning his reps against the defense, and many teams will like the bully mentality that he brings.

Perrion Winfrey | IDL | Oklahoma

Winfrey's get-off is so swift it is putting the blockers behind right off the snap. He can get washed up at times against the run, but he has the strength and burst to shoot gaps to make the play and generate pressure up the middle.

Travis Jones | IDL | UConn

Jones has been the most dominant defender in Senior Bowl practices. He is wreaking havoc on the interior offensive line in one-on-one drills and even in team period.

In addition, with his size, Jones is proving to be a great athlete as he does a good job of getting push up the middle as a pass rusher.

Cole Strange | IOL | Chattanooga

Strange is one of the few to hold his own against this dominant D-line group that has been dominating practices, including the aforementioned Jones. Strange is getting work at center and still standing out.

Entering the week, many spoke about Strange following Quinn Meinerz's path, which seems to be the case.

Velus Jones, Jr. | WR/KR | Tennessee

Jones stood out when watching his tape for what he brings as a punt returner, but he is showing up as a receiver. He has plenty of speed, making it hard for defensive backs to cover him.

But since he's added some solid route running, combined with his speed, it's making him all that much harder to cover.

Christian Watson | WR | North Dakota State

Not only has Watson shown he can take the top off the defense in practice, but he is also displaying excellent route running to get open in a flash. He has good size to get up and get contested catches, speed that almost hit 21 MPH, and smooth route running.

There's no question Watson is moving up the board.

Jeremy Ruckert | TE | Ohio State

This is a good tight end class, and Ruckert is pushing to be the top prospect. He is dependable both as a receiver and blocker, both of which he has shown in practice.

Trey McBride | TE | Colorado State

So far, McBride has taken advantage of the setting to show more as a receiver while showing up as a blocker. Overall, he is showing more versatility to his game than many believed he had entering the week.

Dominique Johnson | Edge | Miami (OH)

Johnson shows plenty of burst off the snap and consistently drives the outside shoulder of tackles. In addition, he has excellent bend and body control to get under tackles and turn them around on the quarterback.

