One of Denver's biggest underrated roster needs is the cornerback position because of the team's number of free agents in 2022.

When analysts talk about the Denver Broncos' roster needs, cornerback rarely gets mentioned. It was a position of strength, in a way, during the 2021 NFL season, but the unit now needs help because Bryce Callahan and Kyle Fuller are both set to hit the free-agent market.

That would leave the Broncos with Patrick Surtain II, who had a good rookie year despite some tackling inconsistencies, Ronald Darby, who has played one 16-game season in his career, and Michael Ojemudia, who missed the majority of the 2021 season with an injury after an up-and-down rookie debut in 2020.

Denver's depth is questionable but the team also needs to find someone to man the nickel corner position. Fortunately, the Broncos were just awarded Essang Bassey off waivers but he's far from proven.

When it comes to the 2022 NFL draft, while there isn't an elite cornerback prospect, there's some good talent at the top of the class, but the depth is actually great. It's one of the deeper positions in the 2022 draft and the Broncos could easily and understandably double-dip at the position.

However, as things stand now, there are a few under-the-radar prospects that could work well in the coverage scheme the Broncos are expected to run under defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero. Here are five sleepers to watch.

Mario Goodrich | Clemson

Playing opposite of one of the top corners in the class is part of why Goodrich is flying under the radar; it's also because he was just a role player for multiple years before earning the starting job in 2021. He has good versatility to play in man or zone coverage, but you don't want to play him in off-coverage. His press technique is quite good, but when he is playing off, it seems coverage is a bit more guesswork for him.

Goodrich's tackling is fantastic, though, and he won't let you down with his work in run support or even on special teams. Right now, he's looking like a top-100 pick because he can play in all phases. For Denver, he would be a tremendous asset to its depth with Darby's injury history and being able to move on from him after the 2022 season.

Marcus Jones | Houston

Jones would be a good pick if Denver wants to find a nickel corner/returner option. He is smaller, checking in at 5-foot-8 and 190 pounds, but despite that, you don't see size hindering his play much. Jones is a physical corner who will mix it up as a run defender. He's good a tackler with great fundamental technique.

Jones is an exceptional athlete, with quick feet, loose hips, and the versatility to play in man or zone coverage. He is such a good playmaker in coverage and as a returner that if he were four inches taller and 10-15 pounds heavier, he'd likely be viewed as the top corner in this class. However, his biggest weakness is challenging the catch point against taller receivers because he doesn't have the height or length to match up well, so he's likely to be limited to a nickel spot.

Cam Taylor-Britt | Nebraska

Over the past month or two, Taylor-Britt has risen up boards because of how effective and efficient he is with his zone coverage. He has the versatility to play in any zone coverage and man, though he's far better in zone. Overall, his play was on a different level when he was able to keep his eyes in the backfield rather than turning and running with receivers.

Not only would Taylor-Britt give Denver a depth option as a boundary corner, but he'd be a piece for special teams where he has consistently stood out. In addition, he can contribute to multiple schemes early on with solid athleticism, reactionary quickness, and good ball skills before becoming a starter. While he doesn't have the versatility to play inside, he has all the traits to be a great safety as a fallback option if he fails on the boundary.

Mykael Wright | Oregon

With Denver potentially needing to find a replacement for the nickel corner position, Wright stands out. He has scheme versatility, but he shouldn't be playing on the boundary in any situation. However, he doesn't quite bring the physicality you want against the run as a nickel, but he is a solid tackler.

Despite his issues against the run, Wright is quick and clean in coverage. He is loose in the hips with good quickness and footwork to instantly change direction to help stick with his assignments. In addition, he knows how to stay in-phase in man coverage while showing great awareness when working in zone all of which gives him excellent scheme versatility.

Jermaine Waller | Virginia Tech

Waller has everything it takes to be a good starting corner in the NFL — he just needs help putting it together consistently. With just over 1,500 career snaps, he doesn't have a lot of experience, but when he takes the field, he often flashes as evidenced by his seven interceptions and 12 passes defended. However, he was penalized 10 times and allowed eight touchdowns during the same time frame.

While the other corners on this list are all top-150 players, Waller would be a late Day 3 flier who brings a lot of risk but could potentially be super rewarding. With Nathaniel Hackett putting together a staff of teachers, Waller would be a risk worth taking while also adding to the Broncos' special teams units.

