Finding Broncos: DeMarvin Leal | IDL/Edge | Texas A&M

Finding Broncos scouts the 2022 NFL Draft with a versatile defensive lineman.

Measurements

  • Height: 6-foot-4
  • Weight: 290 pounds
  • Arms: 33-1/4 inches
  • Hands: 9-1/2 inches

Combine Results

  • 40 Yard Dash: 5.0 seconds
  • Vertical Jump: 27.5 inches
  • 20 Yard Shuttle: 4.49

Stats

Pros

  • Played in a multitude of positions and techniques across the defensive line
  • Hand technique is top-notch.
  • Ties his hands to his feet throughout his rush plan
  • Initial punch is accurate with some decent pop
  • Has a handful of decent pass rush moves in his arsenal, including a quality spin move

Cons

  • Doesn't play to his length and gives up his chest plate way too much
  • Initial burst is lacking, as is closing speed
  • Bullrush is average at best
  • No bend to circle the arc
  • Hips are stiff with very little change of direction ability
  • Gets blown off the ball in the running game
  • No true best fit due to lack of defined role at the collegiate level
  • Relies on coverage to get pressures, often times well after the snap

Overview

A thick-built defensive lineman that doesn't have a proper "best fit" in a defined role, DeMarvin Leal is a quality option as a late down pass rusher that can line up all over the defensive line. However, struggles in the running game due to lack of power and play strength will relegate him to obvious pass-rushing situations early in his career, with hopes that his hand techniques and an NFL weight program will help him develop in that area.

Offering up a handful of quality pass rush moves, including a decent swim move and a nice rip/swipe, Leal can hit the ground running in a rotation, but not as a primary starting-caliber player.

With his stiff hips, lack of change of direction ability, and a chest plate the size of a trampoline, Leal was a poor run defender at the college level. However, those issues combined with stronger players at the next level could see this talented pass rusher fall into the latter end of Day 2. 

Fit with Broncos

Simply put, there isn't a good fit for what the Broncos want to do. Leal isn't good enough of an athlete to be a slashing penetrator, lacks the strength to play two-gap, and lacks the change of direction ability to play gap-and-a-half. In addition, he rarely, if ever, played out of a two-point stance on the edge and, despite playing all over the defensive front, has no true defined role, to begin with.

Unless Ejiro Evero feels like Leal can develop into a quality 5-tech defensive end that can eat two guys to open up one-on-one rush situations for guys like Bradley Chubb or Randy Gregory, the Broncos would probably do best to stay away from Leal altogether. 

Grade: Round 4

Where he Goes: top-100

Sep 25, 2021; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas A&M Aggies defensive lineman DeMarvin Leal (8) in action during the game between the Arkansas Razorbacks and the Texas A&M Aggies at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
