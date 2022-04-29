Finding Broncos: Cade Otton | TE | Washington

Measurements

Height: 6-foot-5

6-foot-5 Weight: 250 pounds

250 pounds Arms: 32-3/4 inches

32-3/4 inches Hands: 9-1/2 inches

Stats

Pros

Athleticism pops off the screen with plus-level burst and acceleration both off the line of scrimmage and out of breaks.

Solid route runner that understands short-area zone coverage and where to sit down in openings all over the field, especially in hook zones and in the flats

Separates well with subtle head fakes and solid footwork, though more is desired for success at the next level

Smooth hands catcher that attacks the ball aggressively at the catch point, using a solid box out in tight coverage and shielding defenders away from the ball

Best blocking tight end in the class with solid technique, minimal false steps, and quality leverage to easily blow defenders out of the hole.

Can hold his own in one on one pass protection reps, though strength moving backwards can be a big issue

Versatile enough to play the Y tight end, F tight end, or H-Back at the next level

Cons

Some drop issues as a receiver due to a lack of concentration

Not a huge separator as a route runner due to needing more nuance with his footwork and speed variation

Play strength is a concern at times against bigger powerful defenders

Long speed is decent, but he won't be a true deep threat at the next level

Overview

A four-year starter for Washington, Cade Otton comes to the NFL with plenty of experience, refinement in multiple areas, and versatility to line up all over the offensive formation. A highly productive leader for a high-level program, Otton is one of the top tight ends in this class.

Otton has plus-level athleticism that jumps out as soon as you turn on the tape. He bursts off the line both as a blocker and a receiver, showing a great first step and leaning into his strides to quickly get to top speed. As a blocker, there aren't many, if any, false steps that allows him to win early in the rep and push defenders away easily.

While he needs to become more nuanced as a route runner, Otton does well enough to create enough separation throughout his routes so long as his coverage defender doesn't become overly physical with him through the route stem.

There is a big need to get stronger and more powerful at the point of attack, but the willingness and technique he displays both in-line or coming out of the backfield as a lead blocker are plus-level traits going to the next level.

With high-end starter potential both as a blocker and as a receiver, Otton could be the first tight end to hear his name come in the draft, as early as the middle of the second round.

Fit with Broncos

This is a tremendous fit for the Broncos and happens to fill a rather large need moving to the future. With Albert Okwuegbunam and Eric Tomlinson as the only viable tight-end options on the roster, Otton could come in and win the job outright with his polish as a blocker and ability to step in as a solid receiving option on day 1.

Otton's ability to win as a blocker in the running game makes this fit so intriguing, especially with the wide zone scheme. Otton could become a special player here and has the requisite speed and athleticism to become the peel-back route runner when the Broncos go to the play-action bootleg passing concepts.

The only problem here is that Denver may have to get lucky to take him with their 64th pick. Otton could be the best overall tight end in the class, even over local favorite Trey McBride from Colorado State. If both were available at number 64, this scout would take the Washington product.

Grade: Round 2

Where he Goes: Top-75

