Analyzing Broncos CB Isaac Yiadom's Impact vs. the Run in Week 13

The Denver Broncos made the decision to bench cornerback Davontae Harris for Isaac Yiadom, whom the team had benched earlier in the season. It wasn’t unjustified as Harris had really struggled in the previous two games against the Minnesota Vikings and the Buffalo Bills.

Yiadom struggled earlier in the season himself, but the hope was that he has grown some and in Week 13 vs. the L.A. Chargers, he got the chance to show it off.

It was nice to see Yiadom actually play a really solid game, and exceed expectations. He did allow four catches on six targets for over 100 yards, but his coverage was actually quite good. Even on the big pass that was completed on him in the clutch, Yiadom had nearly perfect coverage on WR Mike Williams, who just happened to make an excellent catch.

Yiadom finally showed some promise as a corner in coverage that may provide some hope for the future. However, what really stood out about his game wasn’t his play in coverage, but how great he was in run support.

Yiadom notched three total stops, with two of them being in the running game. It was great to see him execute as a run defender as well as he did. To highlight that, let's take a look at three plays worth breaking down.

Play 1: 15:00 | Second Quarter | Good Technique

Situation: 2nd- & -5

Yiadom is at the top of the screen, and that open field at the top is largely his responsibility. The Chargers are trying to run this play up the gut, but the defensive line does its job shutting it down, which forces the ball-carrier to take the outside. OLB Justin Hollins is doing a good job setting the edge, making life for the running back even tougher and pushes him farther outside where he meets Yiadom.

The corner does a great job reading the play and following the RB. What’s best about this play is the tackle and just prior to it. When Yiadom sets up to make the tackle, he sets a little outside. Just that simple key gives him the positioning advantage and the RB is in a bad spot to get away from Yiadom. This is an improvement from what we saw from Yiadom earlier in the season.

He squares up, wraps, and brings the tackler down, with the help of Hollins. Yiadom has had some issues with missed tackles, so seeing proper tackling technique from the corner is a sight to see. He still missed a couple tackles in this game, but the technique showed that he is growing.

Play 1: 13:509 | Third Quarter | Imperfect Execution

Situation: 1st- & -10

This is a similar play to the first one. Yiadom is at the top of the screen and the Chargers are initially trying to run inside. Yet, because of the play of the defensive line, the back is forced outside to have a chance at any yards.

Once again, Yiadom sets up more outside, this forced the RB to go back inside towards the rest of the defense. There is an issue with the amount of space Yiadom gave Austin Ekeler when he set up.

That mistake leads to more of a diving tackle attempt than a wrap-up and takes the ball-carrier down. Attempts like this are what Yiadom has missed previously this season. Fortunately, he is able to maintain the hold on his legs and bring Ekeler down.

What happens next for the Broncos? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our free newsletter and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!

Play 3: 13:53 | Fourth Quarter | Tenacious Defense

Situation: 2nd- & -5

This is might be the best play against the run from Yiadom in his whole football career going back to pop warner. The Chargers are running a stretch run, and at one point the RB goes to cut upfield, but Yiadom, LB Todd Davis, and S Kareem Jackson are all ready for it. Yiadom plants his back foot in case the RB takes the lane, but when he sees the back change his mind, he gets back outside to lead the ball-carrier to the edge.

Yiadom gets a hand on him from a blocker, and it seems to be enough to knock him off balance some. Still, he stays up and gets outside and in front of the play, keeping the RB from getting upfield around the edge. Yiadom uses his positioning to force the back into more defenders.

The Takeaway

Run defense from a cornerback is great to have, though that isn’t their primary responsibility. Denver has a knack for finding good run-defending corners, and based on this one game, Yiadom fit that bill.

That doesn’t mean he should be crowned as the Broncos' next great corner, as there are still issues with his game. Yiadom did miss two tackles against the Chargers that we did not cover above.

All these plays are similar, and that is a good thing. Run defense from cornerbacks is all about the basics. You protect the edge and force ball-carriers inside to the teeth of the defense.

Not only that, but corners defending the run need to stay square to the line of scrimmage and use proper tackling technique. It was only one game, but these plays show the improvement in technique from Yiadom.

Watching Yiadom, he looked like a much-improved player from when he was benched earlier in the season. His coverage was tighter, and when he gave up underneath throws, he was quick to come up and make the tackle.

His run defense was the best I've seen it all season. The question is, will the young man take this game, build on it, and start living up to his draft pedigree, or even exceed that value? Denver needs him to turn that corner and get a return on the third-round investment made into Yiadom.

Follow Erick on Twitter @ErickTrickel and @MileHighHuddle.